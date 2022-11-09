MLAs set to have salaries cut by nearly a third as Chris Heaton-Harris prepares to outline ‘next steps’ in election plan

MLAs are to have their pay slashed by almost third, according to reports.

BBC NI reports Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to announce the move today in response to the DUP’s refusal to re-enter power-sharing as a protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The reduction in pay would be in line with a review undertaken by former assembly chief executive Trevor Reaney in 2018 which recommended a 27% salary cut until the executive was restored.

Northern Ireland’s political parties are expected to be briefed by the Secretary of State before he outlines his election plans before Parliament today.

It’s understood Mr Heaton-Harris will extend the deadline for holding the assembly poll when he addresses MPs later to outline his much anticipated “next steps”.

A pre-Christmas election has already been ruled out with a change in the law required to hold it beyond mid January.

The NI Secretary is set to brief political leaders here in a series of calls before he speaks in the House of Commons.

Mr Heaton-Harris is also expected to indicate that he will pass a budget for Northern Ireland at Westminster and give additional powers to civil servants here.

It will allow them to take some decisions in the absence of executive ministers.