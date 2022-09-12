MLAs to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Stormont

Flowers placed at Stormont Buildings in East Belfast in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Pic: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

NI Assembly members are set to gather in the chamber at Stormont on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, shortly after 12.30pm.

A book of condolence will also be opened later in the Great Hall, and a link to the official online books of condolences will be posted on the Assembly website.

Assembly Speaker Sinn Fein's Alex Maskey said it was important the assembly came together at the earliest opportunity "in recognition of a long life given to public service".

In a letter to MLAs, Mr Maskey said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is "rightly recognised as an historic global event".

He said he would also be meeting party whips at 5pm for the arrangements for the expression of condolences to be agreed and then issue a notice to members.

The Assembly Commission has followed the other legislatures in closing Parliament Buildings to the public during the period of mourning and it has been agreed that written questions will not be tabled during the period of official mourning.

At Hillsborough Castle on Sunday, the Accession Proclamation was read by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel in front of an audience of dignitaries and members of the public.

The event featured military in full ceremonial dress, a bugler and a 21-gun salute.

Following the formal regional proclamation at Hillsborough Castle, the document was read in several council areas by lord lieutenants or sheriffs.

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Nigel Dodds told the BBC on Monday it was a “great privilege and honour” to be part of the Accession Council – "by nature, is an extremely unique... [and] awe-inspiring event".

It was positive that Northern Ireland was well-represented by several members, he said.

"There was clearly a buzz of great excitement and anticipation because I think bar one or two, nobody present had ever been at an Accession Council before,” he added. “It was sad too because many of us had met the Queen in different capacities.

"Watching Prince William for example, who was clearly distressed and sad about the occasion - and watching his father sign his name as Charles R for the first time."

On Monday there will be a joint meeting of parliamentarians from House of Lords and Commons. "The King will receive the best wishes of both houses of parliament," he said. "Follow in the great footsteps of his mother and King Charles will not go far wrong.”

The Queen's coffin has been brought to Edinburgh after a six-hour journey on Sunday from Balmoral, where it will lie under vigil in St Giles' Cathedral before heading to London ahead of her funeral on September 19.

Charles III was proclaimed King at an elaborate ceremony on Saturday, with further proclamations taking place in UK nations on Monday, with a visit to Northern Ireland scheduled for Tuesday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to accompany the King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort when they will first arrive in Belfast before travelling to Hillsborough Castle.

During Tuesday's visit, King Charles will meet the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as local party leaders.

He is to receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The King and Queen Consort will then meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland before a service of prayer and reflection at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.