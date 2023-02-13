MLAs warned to behave as members get set to return to the Assembly

Parties returning to elect a new Speaker while last recall led to unsavoury scenes in chamber

The DUP's Paul Givan and party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pictured recently with Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his dad Mairtin

MLAs have been warned over their behaviour and language ahead of tomorrow’s Assembly sitting.

Acting Speaker Alex Maskey has written to members urging them to avoid making political points.

He said he wants to avoid a repeat of the last Assembly recall in December, when he had to clamp down on some speakers during the debate.

The Assembly is reconvening in a renewed effort to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers and to debate the Organ and Tissue Donation Act (NI) 2022, informally known as Dáithí’s Law.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is waiting on a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the power-sharing impasse.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said his party will be in the Assembly chamber in an effort to elect a Speaker and pass the necessary regulations.

In a letter sent to all members, Mr Maskey said MLAs should remember that the public would be watching the debate in the chamber, and said members’ language and tone should "do justice” to the serious issues being discussed.

"Members will be aware that after the sitting on December 7, 2022 I had to make rulings on a number of issues around order, language and behaviour in the Chamber,” he said.

"The nature of the debate did not contribute positively to our situation and I wrote to all members with a reminder of the principles of debate.

"During my discussion with the party whips this morning, there was agreement that tomorrow’s debate should be mindful that many people watching the sitting have a personal connection to the sensitive issues at stake.

"I am encouraged that party whips are engaging to manage tomorrow’s business as constructively as possible. I would ask all Members to take care that their tone, language and behaviour do justice to the serious issues involved.”

Mr Maskey said his role in proceedings was “solely" to preside over the election of a Speaker.

He added: "Members are also reminded that Points of Order should not be abused to make political points and should only be raised with the Acting Speaker if they are absolutely necessary and directly pertinent to the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speakers.

"All other Points of Order remain for me as the Speaker in office to deal with. Members should therefore correspond with me after the sitting in relation to any other matters.”

It comes after DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated that his party would not be nominating a Speaker, a move that has left Dáithí’s father Máirtín ‘”d isappointed”.

Mr Mac Gabhann said former First Minister Paul Givan had been in contact with the family at the weekend to let them know of Sir Jeffrey’s decision.

“We are disappointed, but not at all surprised the DUP will not elect a speaker on Tuesday to allow the secondary legislation of Dáithí’s Law to pass,” Mr Mac Gabhann said.

“Although disappointed that it can’t be sorted out on Tuesday, we were also told that the DUP will do everything they can to see that Dáithí’s Law goes through Westminster. At this stage, we need it guaranteed that without a sitting Assembly it can be done at Westminster.

“Can Jeffrey and the DUP guarantee us that?”

Dáithí has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life. His family has spent years campaigning for a change in organ donation legislation — dubbed Dáithí’s Law.

The change would mean that everyone is registered as an organ donor in Northern Ireland unless they opt out.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved at Stormont due to the political stalemate.

Mr Sheehan described the situation as a “life and death” matter.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, he said: “What are we supposed to do? Sit back and do nothing or fulfil our commitment to Dáithí and to the family? There’s only one certainty in all of this and that is if Dáithí doesn’t get a heart transplant, he’s going to die. That’s what we’re dealing with in this situation — a life and death matter.

“We could have this done and dusted by tomorrow, or Wednesday at the very latest.”

The change in the law doesn’t apply in the same way to children, as parents’ consent would still be needed for organs to be donated.

In a weekend message to party members, Mr Donaldson reiterated that his party would not return to devolved institutions unless issues of concern around Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.