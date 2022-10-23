‘Momentum behind Boris’ claims Dame Arlene Foster, who questions whether Rishi Sunak ‘has fight in him’ over protocol

The former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has claimed there is “momentum building behind Boris” for the Tory leadership campaign and suggested he might be the better candidate for Northern Ireland.

Reported by the News Letter, Dame Arlene questioned whether current frontrunner Rishi Sunak "has the fight in him" over the Northern Ireland Protocol and suggested instead Boris Johnson has “a feeling that he needs to right the wrong".

Dame Arlene was speaking on her GB News show on Friday, where she interviewed former Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker.

During the show, the former DUP leader said she had not expected Mr Johnson to make a return to the top of Westminster politics so soon after his resignation during the summer.

“I think a lot of us would like to see it happen quite quickly to get some stability back because of course nothing is happening in government at the moment,” she said.

“None of us expected to see Boris back as quickly as this. I probably did say that he would be back I didn’t expect him to be back just as quickly as he appeared to.”

During her conversation with Mr Walker, when questioning him on Northern Ireland, the MP for Worcester said Mr Sunak has “consistently supported the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as a backstop to the negotiations with the EU”.

On Sunday, Mr Sunak formally entered the Tory leadership contest, promising he would lead with "integrity, professionalism and accountability".

Mr Johnson's supporters have downplayed the fact he is lagging behind his former chancellor in public support from MPs, saying he is "clearly" running, although he has not officially declared this.

Mr Sunak, becoming the second candidate to enter the race after Penny Mordaunt, said he wants to "fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country" at a time of "profound economic crisis".

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has also endorsed Mr Sunak in the race.

"I have backed Boris from the start," she wrote in the Telegraph.

"But we are in dire straits now. We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him."