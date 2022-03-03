Monday deadline for DUP decision on who will replace Christopher Stalford in South Belfast seat

Former DUP Leader Paul Frew and Ian Paisley arrive at the church for the funeral service iof Christopher Stalford

The DUP has until Monday to co-opt a party member into the Assembly in place of Christopher Stalford

The South Belfast MLA was buried on Saturday after his sudden death.

Stormont sources said Speaker Alex Maskey had written on Monday to formally inform the chief electoral officer, Virginia McVea, that a vacancy had arisen in the constituency. It is understood that the chief electoral officer then contacted the DUP nominating officer, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

A co-option must be made within a week of that process starting.

DUP sources said that the former South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly had not put her name forward for consideration because she is concentrating on her legal career.

South Belfast councillor Tracy Kelly, who ran Mr Stalford’s constituency office, would be a frontrunner if she was interested, but DUP sources were unsure if she wanted the position.

There is speculation among party grassroots that a surprise could be on the cards if Lagan Valley MLA and former first minister Paul Givan was possibly switched to South Belfast.

Mr Givan has been contacted for comment.

Such a potential move could help solve some of the DUP’s internal problems. It would enable Edwin Poots to run in May’s Assembly election with Sir Jeffrey in Lagan Valley, where the party is likely to win only two seats.

Mr Poots had sought the South Down nomination, but party officers picked local woman Diane Forsythe instead.

A DUP executive meeting to approve Assembly candidates has not been held because of internal wrangling, with fears among the leadership that Mr Poots would command majority support.

The Agriculture Minister was personally very close to Mr Stalford.

The family asked him to carry the coffin at Saturday’s funeral and have spoken of how much Christopher loved him.

DUP sources said the family’s blessing would be welcomed for whoever replaces Mr Stalford.

Mr Poots would likely be reluctant to switch to South Belfast. His agricultural portfolio and an identification with the rural community would not make him a natural fit for the constituency.

Mr Givan’s profile would seem more suited to South Belfast, however. He has a strong base in Lagan Valley, where he topped the poll in the last Assembly election, and if Sir Jeffrey resigns his Westminster seat to return to Stormont, Mr Givan would be the frontrunner to be the party’s candidate in a by-election.

Other possible names to be co-opted into the South Belfast Assembly seat include Balmoral councillor Sarah Bunting and Lisburn councillor Paul Porter.

At Mr Stalford’s funeral last Saturday, the Rev Marty Gray told mourners that his “outstanding young life” had been tragically cut short.

“We grieve for the years ahead that he will not see. We grieve for the ambitions he will not get to fulfil,” he said.

Mr Poots was visibly upset at the funeral. In a Facebook tribute posted later, he said: “I had so many good times with Christopher when we had great laughs, taking the hand out of each other, fighting battles for unionism side by side.

“Today I was by his family asked to carry his coffin.

“That was an honour but so desperately painful.”