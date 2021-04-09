More than 70 police officers injured after a week of riots

More appeals for calm after petrol bombs are thrown and bins set alight in latest disorder

A total of 74 police officers have now been injured after more than a week of violence across Northern Ireland.

On Friday night police were pelted with petrol bombs and other items in north Belfast and bins were set alight in the middle of the road. A large number of police landrovers gathered in the North Queen Street area.

Police urged the public to avoid the Tiger’s Bay area and PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark called for “anyone who has any influence in communities please, use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and they are kept safe and away from harm tonight”.

There were also incidents in the Coleraine area where youths gathered in the Ballysally area blocking roads and burning debris.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the last thing people wanted was further disruption.

The East Londonderry MLA said: “This is a time for calm. Things don’t need to escalate. Young people don’t need to end up with criminal convictions.”

A police dog, Daphne, was hurt on Thursday when nationalist youths attempted to attack the Lanark Way interface, which had been the focus of the previous evening’s violence.

Water cannon was used in West Belfast on Thursday — the first time it had been deployed on the streets here in six years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden have all called for a calming of tensions.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said on Friday she is “worried about the weekend ahead”. She added: “We all need to be very careful and very consciously try to do all we can to prevent this happening.

“I hope and I urge all young people to not engage, do not allow yourself to be used or manipulated in any sort of way, and to stay off the streets, stay home and stay safe.”

A series of planned loyalist protests were called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Unnotified band parades had been planned for Lisburn, Antrim, Portadown, Bangor, East Belfast and the West Winds in Newtownards. There were also plans for band parades in Seymour Hill in Dunmurry, Larne, Rathcoole and Carrickfergus.

But it is unlikely unnotified parades or protests will be held in loyalist communities over the weekend as a result of Prince Philip’s death.

The Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective said that any planned parades would now be postponed as a mark of respect for Royal family.

On Friday the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) finally released a statement denying involvement in the unrest.

The organisation said none of its associated groups “have been involved either directly or indirectly in the violence witnessed in recent days”.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis challenged the LCC to publicly condemn violence on Thursday. The Belfast Telegraph understands various factions of the LCC failed to reach an agreement on a form of words following a meeting on Thursday morning.

The statement was finally released on Friday. It stated the right to “peaceful protest” was a “fundamental human right” but added that any actions taken by the loyalist community “should be entirely peaceful”.