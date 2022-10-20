‘More than Stormont needs stability’: Northern Ireland reacts to Liz Truss’s resignation after 44 days as prime minister

New leader to be decided ‘within the next week’

Political leaders across Northern Ireland have commented on the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, after her 44 days in power.

Ms Truss was only appointed as Boris Johnson’s successor by the late Queen on September 6, but her time in office has been littered with controversies.

Speaking outside Downing Street she said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance and we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy.

"I recognise though given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected. I have spoken to his majesty the King to notify him I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

It comes after Ms Truss earlier met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs.

Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.

It had been suggested Ms Truss was simply "taking the temperature" of Tory MPs with Sir Graham after the number publicly demanding her resignation doubled within hours to more than a dozen, following the chaotic scenes in the Commons after the loss of a Cabinet minister.

The outgoing Prime Minister said there would be a leadership election to replace her "to be delivered within the next week".

Ms Truss has said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

"This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.

"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.

"Thank you."

The mechanism of how the next leader - and Prime Minister - will be chosen was unclear.

Allies of Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor brought in to shore up the economy and Ms Truss's premiership after chaos on the financial markets, said he would not be standing.

Steve Baker, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland, also took his hat out of the ring, tweeting: "Conservative MPs do not appear to be yearning to unite under my resolute but humble leadership.”

The pound lifted on the resignation announcement following another volatile 24 hours for the currency amid political turmoil.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded a general election "now" so that the nation can have "a chance at a fresh start".

Her resignation came just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a "fighter, not a quitter".

Ms Truss will be the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

She has currently clocked up 44 full days in the role - a long way behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Ms Truss was to have overtaken this number of days on January 3 2023.

On Wednesday, during the Prime Minister’s Questions session, Ms Truss said she was ‘committed to Northern Ireland Protocol Bill’ despite negotiations with EU.

Following her resignation, Mark Rutte, Dutch prime minister, said he hoped the talks would continue. “We were making progress on Northern Ireland.”

Local reaction to the news began with the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie who simply tweeted: “Unbelievable…. Yet believable.”

He later stated: “I would urge the present Prime Minister to act now to ensure that an Assembly Election is not called until a new Prime Minister is in place; a new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland appointed and that the new Secretary of State has time to engage with the political parties in order to work in the best interests of Northern Ireland.”

Alliance Party leader Stephen Farry wrote: “Liz Truss’s premiership has been an unmitigated disaster from start to finish. It was clear that her hard right, libertarian agenda would be destructive.

“There is no legitimacy in a third Conservative PM during this Parliamentary Term. The case for a General Election is clear.”

SDLP leader and MP Colum Eastwood demanded a general election.

“The Conservative Party has no mandate to govern. Moving the deckchairs around the Tory Titanic will not deliver the radical change that people in Northern Ireland need in terms of support from the cost of living crisis, help to address soaring interest rates and the restoration of devolved government,” he said.

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald added: “Liz Truss may be out of office in a week but the legacy of her chaotic and disastrous time as British Prime Minister will be felt by workers, families and businesses in their mortgages, borrowing and bills for months & years to come.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said that the 45 days Ms Truss held the role of PM have “worsened an economic crisis and fuelled political instability in the north, while punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table”.

“The new British Prime Minister needs to ensure that the Protocol continues to create jobs and investment by protecting our businesses from the damage of Brexit,” she added.

People Before Profit leader Gerry Carroll tweeted: “Good riddance to Truss, time to boot the rest of the Tories out. We cannot have another PM undemocratically installed over people's heads.

“Time for a general election.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “There are clear lessons - not just in irony - in how those in the UK Government speak grandly about stability and demand a return to unworkable mandatory coalition in Belfast, while all the time their own government implodes.”

Ireland's finance minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is looking forward to continuing Ireland's close friendship with the UK in the wake of Liz Truss's resignation as Prime Minister.

He said: "Ireland has always been a close friend of the United Kingdom and of the government of the United Kingdom, and even during tough and challenging moments during the Brexit process.

"We always affirmed the value of that close friendship and we really look forward in the time ahead to continuing that close friendship and co-operation with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom."