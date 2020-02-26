MoT crisis: Thousands of tests carried out despite cracks in vehicle lifts

Thousands of MoTs have been cancelled after problems were uncovered with lifts in the test centres

Thousands of MoT tests were carried out in Northern Ireland during a period when cracks were first detected in vehicle lifts, according to new figures.

From October to December last year, just over 269,000 tests were carried out - an increase rise of 3.5% from the previous year.

This is despite cracks in lifts first being detected in November.

It was not until January that MoT test centres were forced to closed after cracks were found in a total of 48 out of the 55 lifts in Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centres across Northern Ireland.

Alliance Party infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir said: "Concerns were raised over this issue and assurances given by the department.

"It is important the findings of any review into this be shared so we are aware of what happened and how to prevent it in future.

Alliance’s Andrew Muir said assurances were given over the safety of lifts

"However, confusion still remains among motorists, so it is vital the minister outlines her future plans regarding MoTs as soon as possible. "

From the period tests were first stopped until February 17, almost 43,000 inspections have been cancelled.

This represents a surge of more than 35,000 in less than a month, as on January 28 it was reported that around 7,000 tests had been cancelled.

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs, who sits on Stormont's Infrastructure Committee, said a higher degree of equipment inspection is needed at MoT test centres.

“It is vital that in the future there is independent inspection of MoT lift equipment and it should not be left solely as the responsibility of the equipment manufacturer’s maintenance contract," he said.

UUP MLA Roy Beggs said independent MoT lift inspections are needed

A HSENI spokesperson said: “At no time did HSENI give assurances to the Department for Infrastructure that there were no dangers from a health and safety perspective.

"HSENI first became aware of the problems, following a complaint received on Tuesday 21 January and via subsequent media coverage. HSENI contacted the DVA to ascertain the extent of the problems and what action DVA was taking to address these.

"On Wednesday 22 January DVA gave written assurances to HSENI that appropriate action was being taken, which included removing vehicle lifts from service until their safety was assessed and verified by a competent person.”

Drivers who have had tests cancelled have received exemption certificates, which are valid for up to four months after the expiry date of the vehicle's previous MoT.

Exemptions do not apply to taxis and four-year-old vehicles however, which are being prioritised for tests as more vehicle lifts become operational.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has ordered two independent reviews into the crisis and how it happened.

Two weeks ago, a helpline was set up to assist priority vehicle owners and three-year-old light vehicles were added to the list of those given automatic exemptions.

Of the almost 270,000 tests carried out from October to December 2019 - which is the highest quarter three total on record - the pass rate for full tests was 79.6%.