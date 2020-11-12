MP Bob Stewart recalls cradling dying girl after IRA bomb blast

A Conservative former British Army officer has told MPs how he held a dying girl after a bomb attack in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at a Commons debate to mark Remembrance Day, Bob Stewart said the young girl, who had lost her legs and one arm in the attack, asked if she was going to die - and he told her she was. Mr Stewart also said he had watched six men under his command die in the same attack in 1982.

"I remember all the men that were killed under my command and, in particular, today may I mention those killed at Ballykelly on December 6, 1982, where 17 people were killed? Six of them were civilians and 11 were soldiers," he said.

"I was the incident commander and as I went into the wrecked building that was the Droppin Well (pub), almost the first person I saw was a girl on the ground. I was horrified. Her legs had gone and an arm. I knelt down and spoke to her.

"'Are you alright darling?' She said, 'I think so'. I said, 'Are you hurting?' She said, 'No'.

"I said to her, 'How are you feeling?' She said, 'I don't know, what's happened?' I said, 'There has been a bomb'.

'Oh', she said. 'Am I hurt?' I said, 'You're hurt'. She said, 'Am I hurt very badly?' I said, 'You're hurt very badly'.

"She said, 'Am I going to die?' Forgive me, I said, 'Yes'.

"There was blood everywhere and she said, 'Am I going to die now?' I said, 'I think you are', and she said, 'Will you hold me?'

"I held her and she died within two minutes. I wept. She died in a state of grace."