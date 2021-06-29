MP Hanna backs Bill on flexible working

A SDLP MP is co-sponsoring a Bill in Parliament that would give people the right to request flexible working from the first day of employment — including working from home, part-time working and flexible hours.

Flexible working is currently not a right in the UK, although all employees do have a right to request flexible working arrangements after having been in a post for more than 26 weeks.

The Bill is being presented tomorrow by Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “The pandemic has changed the way we all work and has shone light on the advantages of a more flexible approach to working both for employers and employees.

“We have seen over the past year how quickly many businesses and workers have been able to adapt to working from home and how this has not only had benefits for productivity, but importantly has given people a better work-life balance.

“Modern working practices need to be made more inclusive for parents and those with caring responsibilities and this means ensuring that there is an availability of good quality jobs offered on a more flexible and part-time basis.”

In the Republic, the Tanaiste has called on employers to make remote working a much bigger part of life after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leo Varadkar backed flexible working as he launched the #MakingRemoteWork campaign in Dublin yesterday.

“We know what can now be achieved in terms of productivity, how practical it is, and how successful it’s been,” he said.

“We don’t want to go back to the old normal. We want a new normal.

“And we want that to be based on personal choice.”