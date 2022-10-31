MP’s appointment as minister for women ‘deeply troubling’

Maria Caulfield had previously voted against legalising abortion in Northern Ireland

An MP who voted against legalising abortion in Northern Ireland has been named minister for women, sparking criticism.

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “deeply troubling” decision in appointing Maria Caulfield — a former officer of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group — to the post.

Ms Caulfield has previously come under fire after she suggested cutting the 24-week abortion time limit and opposed “buffer zones” outside clinics.

She was also criticised for arguing babies born at as little as 18 weeks “grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us”, a claim dismissed as “simply untrue”.

She also wrongly denied there are prosecutions of women for ending a pregnancy without the approval of two doctors.

In 2019, she voted against the legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

This month, Ms Caulfield joined a failed attempt, mainly by Conservative MPs, to prevent the creation of “buffer zones” outside clinics to protect women from anti-abortion protesters.

Katherine O’Brien from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said: “We are absolutely appalled that the prime minister has decided to appoint as minister for women an MP who has consistently voted to restrict women’s rights.

“Maria Caulfield has previously stated that she wants to be a ‘voice for the unborn child’.

“A better choice for minister for women would be someone willing and able to speak up for the women who will have an abortion in their lifetime — not an MP who would seek to impose a minority view on their access to healthcare.”

Anneliese Dodds, shadow women and equalities secretary, said: “It is deeply troubling that Rishi Sunak has appointed a minister for women who supports limiting women’s rights to abortion.

“The government must be clear and unequivocal that a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion is not under threat.”

Harriet Wistrich, the director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said: “We are horrified that a clear opponent of abortion rights has been appointed minister for women.”

The criticism comes as Mr Sunak is already facing criticism for a “massive blind spot” after appointing a cabinet dominated by men.

Only about 23% of those attending are women, down from almost a third in Liz Truss’s cabinet and lower than under Boris Johnson (24%) and Theresa May (30%).

No 10 also announced that Ms Caulfield will divide her duties as a junior minister between the health department — where she is minister for women — and the trade department.

In an interview in 2018, Ms Caulfield — then the Tory vice-chair for women — called the 1967 Abortion Act “one of the most liberal abortion laws in the world”.

“With medical advances, we’ve got babies born now at 18, 19 weeks. I think it’s something like 50% of babies after 22 weeks are viable and yet abortion is still freely available up to 24 weeks,” she said. “The 24-week limit was introduced at a time when babies were really not viable at 24 weeks. Now babies who are born premature grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us.”

But a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The minister for women has a strong track record of delivering for women in her previous ministerial roles.”