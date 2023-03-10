MPs’ inquiry could result in increase in NI ratepayers’ bills

There have been reports of impending cuts for Stormont departments of at least £500m

Ratepayers in Northern Ireland are facing the prospect of new and higher bills as MPs look at alternative ways of raising revenue while the Executive remains collapsed.

Members of the cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) have launched an inquiry into funding for Northern Ireland’s key public services ahead of next week’s Budget.

The inquiry could lead to changes in the Barnett Formula that determines Northern Ireland’s budget, bigger increases in the regional rate, or potentially to new revenue-raising schemes such as separate domestic water charges.

Northern Ireland’s finances face a ‘black hole’ of £660m according to NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and there have been reports of impending cuts for Stormont departments of at least £500m.

When he set out his spending cutbacks in November, Mr Heaton-Harris expressed frustration at the failure of Stormont politicians to budget properly, despite getting “around 21% more funding per head than equivalent UK Government funding in other parts of the UK”.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons “the people of Northern Ireland must be protected in future by bringing the public finances under control today. Difficult choices cannot be deferred any longer without continuing the lamentable trend of storing up ever deeper trouble”.

Chastising the Executive as he announced cuts, he added that “ministers have failed to protect the public finances and secure the delivery of public services”.

“This is a failure of their responsibility to the public, typically those most in need, which worsens the impact of the reductions that must now be delivered.

“If the necessary diligence over Northern Ireland’s public finances had been applied by NI Ministers during the last six months, these measures would not be needed now.”

And in a warning to the Executive, he added that “we will work to put Northern Ireland’s finances on a sustainable long-term footing”.

“That means we will need to consider wide-ranging options for revenue-raising and review all spending.

“Options we will consider include water charges and/or increasing revenue from regional tariffs.”

Both the DUP and Sinn Fein are opposed to separate domestic water charges, which are currently included in rates bills, but are regarded as minimal. Businesses, such as farms, already pay water bills.

The NIAC said it will examine the effectiveness of the Barnett Formula that determines the amount of cash that is transferred to NI’s departments following budgets to spend on services like healthcare, policing, and education.

The committee said that on March 15, when Jeremy Hunt delivers his Budget, questions will probably again be raised over the effectiveness of the Barnett Formula and whether it can help to address gaps in need between NI and the rest of the UK.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare said: “With the Assembly not sitting and the Executive absent, decisions on funding and spending will in effect be made in Westminster and by civil servants in NI. This is less than ideal given the specific challenges faced by Northern Ireland.

“When the Executive is restored, is business as normal going to cut it to address challenges in education, policing and health in Northern Ireland?

“The public funding situation is extremely concerning.”

“Our inquiry will examine how we can ensure these areas get what they need, while also ensuring that they can be sustainable.”

While the Executive and Assembly are in abeyance, budgets for NI departments are drawn up by the Northern Ireland Office and passed in the UK Parliament, the last entering force on February 8.