MPs to debate Stormont Brake legislation in House of Commons

MPs are set to debate a motion on a key mechanism outlined in the Windsor Framework deal.

Members of the House of Commons will have their say on the Stormont Brake when it comes before the chamber next Wednesday.

The topic has been listed on the agenda for March 22.

"Debate on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont Brake in the Windsor Framework,” the official UK Parliament website states.

The mechanism forms part of Rishi Sunak’s deal with the European Union and is designed to allay unionist concerns about a democratic deficit as a result of the European Court of Justice having jurisdiction in Northern Ireland.

The brake aims to give a future Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how EU laws apply here which was a key demand of the Democratic Unionist Party.

It gives a minority of Stormont MLAs the option of formally flagging concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Next week’s debate represents the first Commons test for the agreement which seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for NI created by the protocol.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation due to be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.

The UK Government is to seek to address the party’s concerns over a Supreme Court judgment on Northern Ireland’s constitutional status as part of efforts to convince the party to sign up to its new Brexit deal.

The NI Secretary of State insists the shape of the Windsor Framework agreement is in the “right space” but conceded that the Government could take other actions to allay unionist doubts.

Chris Heaton-Harris is currently in Washington DC with political leaders from across the island as part of traditional St Patrick’s Day engagements.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is also the US capital and is seeking further clarity and assurances before making a final determination on the framework.

The UK Government has already pledged to legislate to underscore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by way of amending the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

It comes after the Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought by a collective of unionist politicians who argued that domestic legislation underpinning the Northern Ireland Protocol conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The Supreme Court found that while Art 6 of the Acts of Union has been “modified” by the Protocol, that was done with the express will of a sovereign parliament and so therefore was lawful.

The DUP and other unionists have highlighted the judgment as proof that the Brexit deal has subjugated the terms of the Acts of Union and undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK as a result.