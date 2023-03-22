MPs vote in favour of implementing Stormont Brake despite DUP opposition

Chris Heaton-Harris described the Windsor Framework as a "very good deal".

Westminster MPs have voted in favour of the Stormont Brake mechanism following a debate in the House of Commons.

The result was 515 members voting in favour of the statutory instrument – and just 29 voting against.

All eight DUP MPs voted against the deal, as well as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood both backed prime minister’s Rishi Sunak’s deal.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, former health secretary Matt Hancock and Conor Maginn, who is originally from south Armagh, also voted for it.

Following the vote, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he welcomed the result and the Stormont Brake is a measure which “lies at the very heart” of the Windsor Framework.

“By voting in favour of the Stormont Brake, we have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored Executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them,” he added.

“The democratic safeguard provided by the Stormont Brake, as well as the other new arrangements in the Windsor Framework, support stability and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and I am pleased to see progress made today in the House.”

Windsor Framework 'restores practical sovereignty', says Northern Ireland secretary

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Heaton-Harris defended the Windsor Framework as a “very, very good deal”.

He was responding to criticism from DUP MP Jim Shannon who described the Prime Minister’s deal with the EU as the “Windsor Knot”.

"It has been shoved through the house by the government – the Conservative and Unionist Party,” the Strangford representative said.

"With some dismay I actually question where is the conservative and where is the unionist."

Stormont brake is a “very good thing” - Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Shannon expressed serious concerns about the “gravely” important constitutional issue as he urged MPs to vote against the agreement.

Rishi Sunak nodded enthusiastically as Mr Heaton-Harris defended the deal which includes the Stormont brake mechanism.

"This actually adds to the democratic scrutiny that is available… it does amount to a clear veto possibility for the UK government, directive by directive, at the behest of the minority in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"I think people who know what they are talking about understand that this is a very, very good deal.”

Steve Baker appeals to DUP to agree on NI reforms

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood asked the secretary of state if Jim Allister would be excluded from signing the petition that would trigger the mechanism.

"If the Assembly is sitting and he is sitting in it which he would be as a fully elected member from his political party then I’m absolutely sure he could sign.. for the brake,” Mr Heaton-Harris replied.

Meanwhile, former NI Secretary Julian Smith told those gathered in the chamber that the Windsor Framework has his “full support”.

"The greatest strength we have in securing Northern Ireland’s place in the Union is the majority of people in Northern Ireland who support it,” he said.

"We must cherish, nurture and expand support and consent at every opportunity.”

Mr Smith said the best way to do that is to restore Stormont and seize the prosperity he said the Windsor Framework deal offers.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has already said his party will vote against the government.

He told MPs said he cannot commit to the Government that "we will restore the political institutions", as Stormont needs to be restored on a "sustainable basis".

"Surely our shared objective here... is to see the political institutions in Northern Ireland restored and therefore, we need to continue engaging with the Government to get this right,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“My party is committed to doing that.

"We are committed to continue working with the Secretary of State, working with the Prime Minister, and that has to be about delivering on the commitment given to protect Northern Ireland's place within the internal market of the United Kingdom.

"That where EU law is applied to facilitate cross-border trade, that it does not impede our ability to trade with the rest of our own country within the internal market of our own country. That is the bottom line for us.

"And until that is resolved, I can't commit to the Government that we will restore the political institutions - it's what I want to do, but we need to get this right. I want Stormont restored on a sustainable basis, on a stable basis where there is cross-community consent and consensus. That does not exist at the moment."

The DUP leader said his party will continue to "work intensively to solve these issues... in the knowledge that what has already been achieved has been because we were not prepared to accept the undermining of Northern Ireland's place within the union of the United Kingdom".