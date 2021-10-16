Murder suspect being held under terrorism act after MP stabbing

Armed police officers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. A murder suspect had now been detained by police under the Terrorism Act. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

A man who was detained after the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess on Friday is being held under the Terrorism Act.

The BBC report that Whitehall officials confirmed the suspect’s name as 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali.

Police have said he is now being detained in London under the Terrorism Act 2000 and they have until October 22 to question him.

It follows police searches of three addressed in the London area on Saturday,

The BBC further report that Mr Ali had been previously referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme in recent years.

The UK scheme is voluntary rather than a criminal sanction and was set up to stop members of the public becoming radicalised.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of people also gathered on Saturday to hold a candlelit vigil in honour of Sir David after he was stabbed while meeting constituents on Friday,

The field in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex is where an air ambulance had landed on Friday, as paramedics tried in vain to save the father-of-five at the nearby Belfairs Methodist Church.