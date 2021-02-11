Murphy urged to fund Troubles pension with Stormont underspend

The Finance Minister is being urge to investigate whether Stormont's massive underspend could be used to fund a pension for badly-injured conflict victims.

Earlier this week Northern Ireland's highest court said the Executive has a legal duty to fund the scheme.

Administrations in London and Belfast are in dispute over who will pay the estimated £800m cost of financial support for those most badly-injured during the Troubles.

The Court of Appeal gave the Executive and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) four weeks to sort out the funding.

Yesterday Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed £200m of available funding was not allocated to departments this year. He previously said the Troubles payment should be funded by London.

Ulster Unionist MLA and Executive Office committee vice-chair Doug Beattie questioned if the Executive has asked the Treasury to allow them to use the underspend to fund the Troubles pension. He said: "As things stand it is likely the Northern Ireland Finance Minister - Conor Murphy MLA - will return unspent monies to the UK Treasury at the end of the financial year.

"This underspend could easily cover the initial cost of the disablement payment scheme if it is allowed to be carried over to the next financial year.

"So, the question is this: has the Executive Office and the Finance Minister written to the UK Treasury to ask for this underspend to be used in part for this reason - an approximate amount of about £28m?

"If they have not, then why have they not? Why have they sat waiting for a court ruling before trying to solve this issue? If they have written to the UK Treasury then what was the answer, are they receptive to this or what hurdles need to be overcome to make it happen?"

Commenting on the unallocated funding yesterday, Mr Murphy said: "I continue to discuss funding flexibility with Treasury and expect to carry forward any further funding provided into 2021-22.

"However, Treasury have advised this will not include flexibility in relation to the funding received before Christmas. It is therefore important this £200m is now made available for reallocation.

"I continue to urge Executive ministers to bring forwards proposals to use available funding, particularly for those who to date haven't received support."