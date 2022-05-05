Naomi Long attends father-in-law’s funeral on election day as tributes flood in for Professor Adrian Long

It was a rather sombre Election Day for Alliance party leader Naomi Long as she attended the funeral of her father-in-law, Professor Adrian Long.

Ms Long joined her husband, Alliance Councillor Michael Long, at the service at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on Thursday morning as tributes were made to Prof. Long who passed away in the Ulster Hospital aged 81.

Michael Long had previously shared on social media: “We were glad that he died peacefully and we were with him. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers in recent days.”

The service was attended by party colleagues Councillor Sian Mulholland and Alliance candidate and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl.

Ms. Mulholland wrote on social media: “It’s not how any of us imagined spending the morning of Election Day but it was an honour to attend the beautiful service for Prof Adrian Long, the father of our dear friend Michael Long and father-in-law of Naomi Long - our love and support are yours in the days ahead.”

Ms Nicholl shared her own tribute in describing Prof. Long as “a beautiful service for a man of integrity and kindness who was clearly very much loved” and describing today as “a tough day” for the Long family.

After his passing, tributes flooded in for Prof. Long from across the political spectrum: