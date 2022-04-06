Naomi Long: If the DUP doesn’t want to play ball, the government needs to change the rules

Naomi Long has said that the government must look at reforming Northern Ireland’s institutions if it proves impossible to form an Executive following next month’s election.

The Alliance leader will lead the party’s “strongest field of candidates” into the May 5 vote, but said a way needs to be found to ensure that any party unwilling to form an Executive instead be forced to go into opposition.

Northern Ireland has not had a functioning executive since DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson collapsed the administration in protest at the Brexit protocol earlier this year.

Sir Jeffrey reiterated this week that his party will not return until changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

“People have an opportunity now to make sure they elect people who actually want to work,” Ms Long said as party candidates gathered in south Belfast’s Lady Dixon Park, ahead of the election campaign.

“They can send out a strong message to other parties that, after this election, they want to see an Executive formed.

“Politicians should not be the problem makers; they should be the problem solvers.”

Ms Long said no party, including her own, should dismiss the prospect of going into opposition.

“We haven’t disregarded going into opposition. For any party to disregard that would be wrong.

“What we want is a programme for government that reflects our values and our vision for Northern Ireland.

“We want one that will tackle the issues. Part of the process after the election is getting into those discussions to make sure that programme for government is right and that the budget matches.

“Obviously if other parties are in a position to stop that from happening, we would have to consider our position. I make no bones about the fact that what you can deliver in government far exceeds what you can do in opposition.

“Opposition has an important role and I would never dismiss it. It’s a role in which I’ve served most of my political career, but the two years that I’ve had in government are years in which Alliance has been able to shape departments around their values and deliver for people in Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “Ideally what I would like to see is a coalition government that includes all of the parties actually focused on delivery for all of our constituents.

“If that is not possible, there would be a responsibility on the government to reform the institutions. It is unsustainable for any party to be able to decide that they can take their ball home and not play any more. That isn’t the way to run a government.

“If the DUP don’t want to be part of a government, then it should be possible for them to go into opposition and leave the politicians willing to serve in a government to be able to get on with the job.

“The government now needs to be looking at reforming the institutions to allow those who are unwilling to step back into opposition and for those who are willing to carry on with the job.”

And Ms Long criticised those who are seeking to turn the election into a debate about the NI Protocol.

“The protocol has been raised with us once in six months on the doors, in east Belfast. I think that puts it in context.

“I think there are those who want to make it the story of the election, who want the entire election to be focused on division and the protocol, because they see it as a rallying call for their party, but I don’t believe it reflects the true concerns of the public or business.

“What they want to know from us is that we will deliver stability. That means dealing with the protocol, but it doesn’t mean putting the protocol at the top of the chain and stopping everything else until it is resolved.”

Ms Long also refused to commit her party to a position on any possible united Ireland referendum.

“That will be something the people will decide, not the politicians. I don’t see why we should have to have a position on that right now,” she said.