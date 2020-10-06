Naomi Long refuses to pre-empt Policing Board decision on Gerry Kelly's Maze escape tweet

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she will not pre-empt the decision of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on whether to remove Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly from the public body after he posted a tweet celebrating the anniversary of the Maze Prison escape.

The Sinn Fein MLA, who currently sits on the Policing Board, was one of 38 IRA inmates who escaped from the Maze Prison in 1983.

Mr Kelly described the breakout in a tweet last week as "one of Big Bob's best ops", referring to the late senior republican Bobby Storey.

"I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out," he wrote.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, who also sits on the board, later wrote to Justice Minister Naomi Long asking her to remove Mr Kelly.

Mrs Long, in a letter responding to Mr Nesbitt's complaint, said: "I said at the weekend that I found Mr Kelly's comments both offensive and thoroughly inappropriate, and I have asked that he reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and exclusively peaceful and democratic means, consistent with his responsibilities both as a member of the Northern Ireland Policing Board and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. "

Mrs Long said members of the Policing Board are expected to abide by a code of conduct.

She said that if there is a breach or allegation of the code, it should be referred in the first instance to the vice chair of the board for informal resolution.

She added: "If informal resolution is not appropriate or does not prove possible the matter is referred to the Chair for consideration. I understand that process is underway."

Mr Nesbitt said he believed it was Mrs Long's "duty" to remove Mr Kelly from the Policing Board "with immediate effect".

Mrs Long said it would not be appropriate for her to offer a view until this process is exhausted.

Mr Kelly later tweeted: "There has been big reaction to my tweet on the 1983 H Block escape. There are opposing views of legacy events. I am proud of being part of the biggest escape in British penal history, in wake of the British systemic brutality of prisoners and deaths of 10 comrades on Hunger Strike."

During the escape prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout. Another officer survived being shot in the head.