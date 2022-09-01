Naomi Long: Stormont delays are incredibly frustrating... but there’s no point in another election

The DUP has so far refused to form an Executive because of disagreements over the NI protocol.

Alliance party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long has said concerns civil servants could be further constrained if the Stormont Assembly is not restored by the end of October are "incredibly frustrating” – but asked why money should be spent on another election.

It’s after a report by think tank Pivotal highlighted issues around what could happen if an executive is not formed within the next two months.

October 28 is the deadline given by Westminster for a new Executive to be formed when it passed legislation to allow ‘caretaker ministers’ to continue in their posts in the absence of an Executive.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Long said delays to forming an Executive are “incredibly frustrating” but there have been some preparatory works put in place in the event of her absence.

“We have got on with preparatory work which we can do and I have tried to set some direction for the civil service so that in my absence they will have ministerial cover to be able to continue if we don’t get an Executive,” she said, adding that calling for another election “won’t resolve anything”.

“I think the DUP should come back into government, we should have a functioning executive now, another election doesn’t necessarily resolve anything, what do we need another election for?” she asked.

The DUP has so far refused to form an Executive because of disagreements over the NI protocol.

Mrs Long continued: “We know who the public want to elect, we established that in May, so why spend the money on another election? Why have the disruption of another election? It’s incumbent on the DUP to take cognisance, not just of what they want on the political issues around the protocol, but of what the public need.

“People are struggling, our services are struggling and without Ministers things will become much more difficult than they are now,” Ms Long added.

“We are sleepwalking into a crisis at a time when I think the DUP have a solution, they can come back into government, the protocol will be resolved one way or the other through Westminster and the EU and what we need to do is try to provide the best stewardship of the money and resources we have at a time when people really need our help.”

Pivotal director Ann Watt, speaking to the BBC, said the current political situation is focused on “short-term survival” and is “very limited” – with no budget, no programme for government and no strategic leadership from politicians.

“It is a short-term survival government currently in place rather than the fully functioning government that we need and this is hugely detrimental,” she said.

“Problems like the cost of living crisis and long health waiting lists are only growing and escalating.”

Ms Watt said she is “concerned” about what might happen after October 28.

“There will be a limit to what civil servants can do which is really concerning,” she said.

“These issues are only getting worse as we get into the winter and the next financial year.”