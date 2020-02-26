Nearly 7,000 apply to join PSNI but concerns expressed on number of Catholic applicants

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Gerry Kelly with Arlene Foster, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Anne Connolly, chair of the NI Policing Board, at the launch of the PSNI recruitment drive earlier this year

Almost 7,000 people have applied to join the PSNI this month, the force has revealed.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly, however, expressed concern only 31% of applicants were from a Catholic background.

The PSNI launched a recruitment campaign for student officers at the start of February with 6,961 applying in three weeks. That is almost the same number of officers currently serving with the organisation and an increase of 700 that applied in 2018.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said he was encouraged by the interest shown “from all sections of the community”.

A break down of the figures shows that 4,575 Protestants (65.7%), 2,158 (31%) Catholics and 228 (3.3%) of people from other backgrounds applied to join.

The figures also show that 4,153 (59.7%) men and 2,808 (40.3%) women applied.

During the previous recruitment campaign in 2018, 65.88% of applicants were Protestant, while 31% were Catholic.

Gerry Kelly (David Young/PA)

Gerry Kelly, who sits on the Policing Board, said the figures show the decision to abandon the controversial 50-50 recruitment policy “was wrong”.

He tweeted: “31% of applicants are from a Catholic background and 41% are women. An accountable police service needs to be representative of the whole community it serves and representative in all grades and ranks also.

“The decision to abandon 50/50 recruitment was both political and wrong.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne welcomed the figures.

“I am strongly committed to enhancing the diversity of the PSNI, these figures are a good start, however as a community we have more work to do.”

When the PSNI replaced the RUC in November 2001, a policy of 50-50 recruitment of both Catholics and Protestants was introduced in an attempt to boost the number of Catholic officers.

The policy was discontinued in 2011.

Around 32% of PSNI officers are currently from the Catholic community, while Catholics make up around 50% of the population of Northern Ireland.

Each of the applicants will now begin a multi-stage process, including an online initial selection test and assessment.

DCC Hamilton added: “Successful applicants will be invited to complete 23 weeks of training at the Police College where they will develop practical and operational policing skills, to ensure they are mentally and physically equipped to perform the important role of a police officer.”

It is anticipated the successful applicants will begin training from Autumn 2020.