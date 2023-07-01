New exhibition seeks ‘reflection’ on legacy of Drumcree parade dispute after 25 years

District master Nigel Dawson saying they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the latest determination from the Parades Commission

Orange Order leaders are marking their controversial Drumcree parade in Portadown in a very different way.

It is 25 years since the local brethren were banned from marching down the route.

Now an exhibition, organised in conjunction with Portadown Heritage Tours, urges a “reflection” on the quarter of a century since members were able to complete their Sunday walk from their church service.

The exhibition hall is draped with massive banners, including portraits of the late District Master Harold Gracey and Drumcree church itself on banners from Derryneskin and Kilmagamish lodges. There is a detailed model of ‘the Hill’ outside the church where security forces used to confront marchers and their supporters across a muddy trench and coiled barbed wire.

But most of the room is made up of displays of press cuttings and photographs from over the years.

They include a telephone poll from the Belfast Telegraph on January 29, 1997, in which 52,393 callers said the Orange lodge should be allowed to march, 11,296 that they should not be allowed and 10, 296 who said the Order and the Garvaghy Road residents coalition “should reach a compromise”.

Yet there is not much sign of that now, with district master Nigel Dawson saying they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the latest determination from the Parades Commission on Thursday.

It concluded that the march still has the potential to damage community relations in the town and further afield.

Mr Dawson said: “We decided to hold the exhibition because there are young people now who do not even remember the history of the parade, which goes back at least 150 years before it was stopped in 1998.”

Guests at the unveiling included the Rev John Pickering, who was Rector of Drumcree Church of Ireland at the height of the protest and county Grand Master, the former MLA Denis Watson.

The Portadown lodge has held recent talks, in separate meetings with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Ulster Unionist chief Doug Beattie, and aims to get the Drumcree issue back on the political agenda.

Protests which were held after morning service every Sunday were suspended several times during the pandemic and the mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II but returned and at one stage were expanded to twice a week.

“It remains a very real issue in our town,” said Mr Dawson, who also argues it should be given the same level of attention by politicians as the current cost-of-living crisis.

“No doubt the political inbox is full of important issues, but the rights of citizens, shared space and the parity of esteem seem to have slipped and need to be brought back to the fore.”

The Parades Commission has said it continues “to encourage all parties to this parading dispute to enter dialogue to achieve an accommodation which reflects the needs of the local communities”.

“The Commission does not have the statutory power to force parties into dialogue or mediation,” it added.

The exhibition, which is at Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portadown town centre, is open to the public from today for a week.