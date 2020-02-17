New IRA planning car bomb attack on Sinn Fein member, says O'Neill

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill has said that dissident republican group the New IRA are planning a car bomb attack on one of the party's members.

Speaking on Monday night, deputy First Minister Ms O'Neill said that the PSNI had informed Sinn Fein of the threat against a party member.

It comes a week after the party was told of a dissident threat against Ms O'Neill and her colleague Policing Board member Gerry Kelly.

It is believed the threat against the pair emerged after they attended a PSNI recruitment event which they supported.

Banners were also erected in the centre of Londonderry last week discouraging people from joining the police.

Ms O'Neill said that police had informed her the attack could take place "anywhere in the north".

“This is literally a threat against thousands of Sinn Féin members and their families in the north," the Mid Ulster MLA said.

“This is not the first time this particular group have made threats against Sinn Fein members and the PSNI is taking this threat very seriously.

“I am urging the party’s members to be very vigilant at this time."

The Sinn Fein deputy leader said the threat "shows once again that these groups are in conflict with their own community".

“This dangerous and disgraceful threat comes at a time when the debate on Irish unity is centre stage," Ms O'Neill said.

“And the response of these so-called Republicans is to plan attacks on Sinn Fein members.

“Let me be very clear. Sinn Fein will not be deterred from pursuing our objective of a united Ireland."

The deputy First Minister called on the New IRA to withdraw the threat "immediately".

"There is no room for the existence of armed groups. They should disband,” she said.

Sinn Fein's attendance at the policing recruitment event earlier this month was seen as groundbreaking, given the party's historically uneasy relationship with the police.

While Sinn Fein has supported the PSNI since 2007, the party has declined to attend passing out parades for new recruits.

Ms O'Neill and Mr Kelly attended the PSNI recruitment launch on February 4 alongside First Minister Arlene Foster, Chief Constable Simon Byrne and other Policing Board members and politicians.

Dolores Kelly; Mervyn Storey; First Minister Arlene Foster; PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne; Policing Board chair Anne Connolly; Gerry Kelly; Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Deputy Chief Constable-elect Mark Hamilton at the PSNI recruitment drive

The event took place in the midst of a debate about increasing the representation of Catholic officers in the police force.

Dissident group the New IRA claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in the Creggan area of Derry last year.

Paul McIntyre (52) appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court charged with the murder last week.