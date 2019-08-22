New Lodge home attacked by Action Against Drugs, say Sinn Fein

A house was attacked in north Belfast on August 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A house was attacked in north Belfast on August 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A house was attacked in north Belfast on August 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Sinn Fein MLA has claimed that an attack on a home in the New Lodge area of Belfast was carried out by republican crime gang Action Against Drugs (AAD).

Paint was thrown over a house in the area shortly after 10.45pm on Tuesday evening. Windows at the property were also smashed during the incident.

A number of people dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property.

North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said that AAD were behind the attack.

Read more Pictured: Action Against Drugs thugs pose in front of menacing graffiti in New Lodge

Last weekend images emerged of two masked men in front of graffiti warning that drugs dealers and burglars with be "dealt with" in the New Lodge area.

“The attack on a house in the New Lodge is wrong and I condemn it," Ms Ni Chuilin said.

“Windows were smashed and the front of the property attacked with paint, leaving neighbours and elderly residents frightened.

“This attack was carried out by Action Against Drugs (AAD) just days after their desperate attempt to gain relevance."

The Sinn Fein MLA said that there was no place for vigilante groups in society.

Masked men patrol the new lodge area as Action Against Drugs warnings appear on the walls in the Newlodge area of north Belfast following a week of disorder in the are. August 18th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"They have been rejected by the people of the New Lodge and should now get off the community’s back," she said.

“All criminality should be dealt with by the police.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Tennent Street Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 2133 of 20/08/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.