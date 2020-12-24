New members appointed to Parades Commission

The Parades Commission is responsible for the regulation of parades in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has announced a number of new appointments to Northern Ireland's Parades Commission.

The Very Reverend Dr Graham Forbes has been appointed as the new chair of the organisation, while Derek Wilson, Marian Cree, Eimear McAllister and Joelle Black have been appointed commissioners.

The Parades Commission is responsible for the regulation of contentious parades and demonstrations in Northern Ireland and can place restrictions on events when deemed necessary.

It was set up in 1998 following the Drumecree stand-off over an Orange Order parade in a Catholic area of Portadown.

Mrs Black is a serving commissioner and her new appointment will commence on April 1. The other appointees will join the commission on January 1.

As Chair Rev Dr Forbes will receive an annual salary of £50,000 while other members will be paid £22,000. All positions are part-time and will last for three years.

Rev Dr Forbes is a retired Anglican clergy and former Provost at St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh.

He has held a wide variety of public appointments including former chair of the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator, chair of the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland, Armed Forces Pay Review Body and Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Mr Wilson is a former banker who chaired the Northern Ireland mortgage committee of UK Finance. He currently serves on the Northern Ireland Housing Executive Board and Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.

Mrs Cree is Legal Service Oversight Commissioner for Northern Ireland and formerly the Northern Ireland representative at the Competition and Markets Authority.

Mrs McAllister is a barrister who now focuses on legal services regulation. She is currently Chair of fitness to practise panels for the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), a member of a High-Speed Two Ltd (HS2) property acquisition panel and a member of the Parole Board.

Mr McVey is chief executive of Brain Injury Matters, an organisation supporting those impacted by acquired brain injury. He holds a number of board and trustee positions and is currently serving on the Board of the Equality Commission.

Mrs Black is a barrister who is principal public prosecutor with the Public Prosecution Service. She is a serving Commissioner with the Parades Commission and is due to stand down on March 31, but will now assume a further three-year period of appointment.

"All appointments are made on merit and with regards to the statutory requirements. Political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity in defined categories to be made public," a Government spokesperson said.

"None of the appointees has declared any political activity in the past five years."