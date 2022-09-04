New prime minister needs to change Stormont cross-community voting system, says Alliance Party leader

The new prime minister should reform Stormont and change the cross-community voting system to allow an Executive to be formed, claims Naomi Long.

The Alliance Party leader said bringing the Assembly back should be the “priority issue” for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, after the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest is announced on Monday.

Bookmakers and pollsters currently have Ms Truss as the clear favourite in the race, with the expectation she will become the UK’s 56th prime minister.

The east Belfast MLA said Stormont being restored would assist people in dealing with the cost of living crisis and highlighted the “fast approaching” 24-week deadline for an Executive to be formed following the election.

The DUP withdrew from the Executive earlier this year in protest over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party have continued their boycott of the institutions until the protocol Bill has progressed fully through the House of Lords and is enacted.

On Friday Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said he would have to call an Assembly election at the end of October if parties cannot agree a return of devolved institutions at Stormont.

“Alliance has previously written to the UK and Irish Governments, outlining a series of proposals, including the right to nominate a First or deputy First Minister passing to the next largest party if a party does not nominate, as well as introducing weighted majority voting for ‘cross-community’ votes in the Assembly,” Ms Long said.

“Our advice has unfortunately not been heeded to date and sadly we are in the second long-term stand-off in five years.

“However, the new occupant of Number 10 has a clean slate and a chance to restore devolution and for good.

“If parties are going to exercise vetoes, we need to find a work around or else people here will continue to be held hostage by ransom politics, in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis for generations.

“Under the current circumstances, the people of Northern Ireland are facing a long, hard winter without a government taking decisions to help them. Services are struggling, businesses are dealing with rising bills and people are worried about heating their homes and feeding their families.

“Reform of the institutions to allow them to return will help. The case is indisputable and uncontroversial, restoring public confidence, while not altering the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Speaking at the British-Irish Association in Oxford last week, Mr Vara said that he believed it was the duty of political parties in Northern Ireland to form a devolved government to spend money to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Let me be clear, if the parties do not make full use of that time to earnestly engage to restore a fully functioning Executive, then I will have to call an election at the end of October,” he added.

“This is not something that the people of Northern Ireland want or need, especially given the present economic circumstances.”