New push for a Scottish referendum splits local parties

DUP says Sturgeon’s bid to hold fresh independence vote in 2023 will end in defeat, but Sinn Fein welcomes move as ‘decisive strategic initiative’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament

A DUP MP has predicted Scotland will not vote to leave the United Kingdom if a second independence referendum is approved.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon made the comments after Holyrood First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to hold ‘IndyRef2’ on October 19, 2023.

However, Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney welcomed the “decisive strategic initiative”, which he said would set out a roadmap for our neighbours across the North Channel to determine their own future.

Critics have described it as “a pretend poll”. However, Ms Sturgeon said she will go to the UK Supreme Court to determine the legality of the new referendum.

The poll in 2014 saw 55.3% choose to remain in the Union, with 44.7% voting to break away.

A crucial difference is that Prime Minister David Cameron agreed the vote would be legally binding.

But nationalists in Scotland believe Brexit has now changed everything.

With the last result coming uncomfortably close for unionists, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already made it clear he will not agree to new poll.

Mr Shannon said: “The last time there was a referendum in Scotland, the SNP said this would be a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ referendum.

“Just a few years have passed and now we have a referendum happening again.

“If they lose this one again, we’ll probably have another.

“I think it’s all about credibility and I certainly don’t see the need to have a referendum.

“I’m also not convinced that Nicola Sturgeon will win this referendum if she gets it. I think it’s in direct conflict with Westminster.

“At the end of the day, my belief is that they have misjudged this and that this referendum will not fulfil their wishes.”

The Scottish Government did state the 2014 referendum was “a once-in-a-generation opportunity”, but commentators argue this does not place a time limit on how soon another vote can be held.

Mr Kearney said Brexit had only increased the demand for constitutional change in Scotland and Ireland.

“Successive elections and polls have demonstrated a growing majority in support of Scottish independence and change,” he said.

“The Scottish First Minister has been clear: if the British Government continues to block the right of Scottish people to have their say, the SNP will fight a general election as a de facto referendum. Either way, the Scottish people will be given a democratic voice to have their say.

“Brexit has changed everything across these islands. Just like the people of the north, Scotland overwhelmingly rejected Brexit and voted to remain with the EU.

“The British Government cannot stand in the way of democracy. The people of Scotland must have their say.

“At the same time the momentum for constitutional change in Ireland has never been stronger.

“The Irish Government should now also act positively and immediately convene a national citizens’ assembly on the constitutional future of Ireland.

“This would represent an important landmark towards securing an Irish unity referendum.

“In parallel with Scotland, it is time to prepare for change in Ireland and plan for an agreed, progressive future which is free from the reckless interference and appalling disregard for democracy and international law of this British Government.”

The Alliance Party said it did not take a view on a further independence referendum for Scotland.

“Any decision to call one is a matter for the Scottish Government to resolve with the UK Government and any vote is a matter for the people of Scotland,” it said.