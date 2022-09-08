New Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit

New Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has arrived in Northern Ireland for his first official engagement in the province on Thursday.

He arrived in Dungannon in the morning for a meeting with Sinn Fein.

Speaking to the media, he said: "I am looking forward to delivering enough pressure so we can get the Executive up and running, solving the problems of the protocol and some of the more useful domestic things I can do to help people here in their everyday lives."

It is expected he will also meet the DUP later in the day, but is not expected to hold meetings with the other party leaders.

After the meeting, Michelle O'Neill said she had told Chris Heaton-Harris that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "here to stay".

She said: "I have also made it very clear that people are struggling right now, people are really worried about how they are going to heat their homes, how they are going to feed their kids.

"They need our help and I want to be in an executive, working with others to get support directly out to people.

"We made the case strongly that this situation is no longer tolerable, they need to stop pandering to the DUP.

"The DUP need to get round the executive table with the rest of us and support people."

She added: "The other issue I pressed home to him is that the (Northern Ireland) Protocol is here to stay.

"We need an agreed way forward, we do not need more unilateral action, what we need is a negotiated way forward within the framework of the protocol."

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Mr Heaton-Harris also confirmed he had held a telephone call with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

"Good to refresh a great old friendship with @simoncoveney today. I look forward to working closely with him in my new role at @NIOgov,” he added.

The visit comes ahead of an expected announcement from new Prime Minister Liz Truss that she will freeze domestic energy bills at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch which will cost an estimated £150 billion.

However, any price cap cannot apply in Northern Ireland where the system is regulated differently — and most people also rely on oil for heating.

Speaking to BBC NI, Mr Murphy also said his department still “aren’t sure yet” how and when the separate £400 energy support payment will also be issued to households here, with those payments rolling out in the rest of the UK from October.

“If as it is widely trailed, the expectation today is in around price caps, then of course that doesn’t apply here,” he told Good Morning Ulster.

“The prevention of the Executive and Assembly meeting means we can’t access that money and it will fall to Treasury to make sure we can have an equivalent level of support."