New Secretary of State Shailesh Vara speaks of building ‘more equal and tolerant’ Northern Ireland on first visit

New Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara met with young people during his first visit to Belfast since his appointment.

Mr Vara visited The Prince’s Trust centre in the city to learn more about the charity’s work with disadvantaged young people building skills and employability.

Earlier on Friday, the Secretary of State met with staff at Erskine House, the Northern Ireland Office’s headquarters in the city centre.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Vara said: “It was fantastic to visit the Prince’s Trust on my first visit to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State today and learn more about how the charity supports young people by developing their confidence and the skills needed to succeed through education, training and employment.

Shailesh Vara meeting young people during first visit to Northern Ireland.

“As we build a fairer, more equal, and tolerant society in Northern Ireland, the Government remains committed to increasing respect, understanding and reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland, and helping to build a better environment for future generations.”

Mr Vara added: “I was also delighted to meet with civil servants at the department's new headquarters in the city centre, ensuring the Northern Ireland Office is more accessible than ever to the wider community.

“Our new hub represents part of our mission to make Northern Ireland a better place to live, work and invest.

“I look forward to meeting with more people from across Northern Ireland in the days and weeks ahead.”

Mr Vara follows in the footsteps of Brandon Lewis who departed saying he was proud to bring forward the Troubles legacy bill which was opposed by all parties in Northern Ireland.

As a hard-line Brexiteer, Mr Vara’s appointment is expected to please unionist parties who want to see changes to the NI Protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed his appointment saying the MP for North West Cambridgeshire will bring a new "energy" to the post.

However, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party "hadn't been impressed" with Mr Vara's grasp of Northern Ireland issues and he doesn’t expect him to be Secretary of State for "too long".