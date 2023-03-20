New Stormont Brake details to be revealed as Ian Paisley confirms he will vote against it

A sign on a lamp post outside Larne Port with the word 'No Irish Sea Border'. (Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021) — © PA

More information around how the controversial ‘Stormont Brake’ element of the Windsor Framework will work, is set to be released on Monday.

A key element of Rishi Sunak’s new post-Brexit trading deal for Northern Ireland, it has already been reported that the DUP is likely to vote against the legislation.

MPs are set to debate and vote on a motion on the ‘Stormont Brake’ in the Commons on Wednesday, in what is seen as a proxy vote on the overall deal.

The brake is designed to give MLAs a greater say on how EU laws are applied in Northern Ireland.

It would allow a minority of Assembly members at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland - a move that could see the UK government veto their introduction in the region.

Senior DUP MP Ian Paisley has confirmed that he will vote against the Government on brake mechanism.

In an interview with the News Letter, Mr Paisley said: "I am categorically voting against, and I would be surprised if my colleagues do not join me".

He added: "My initial reaction to the Windsor Framework was that I didn't think it cut the mustard in terms of addressing our seven key tests (on restoring NI's place within the UK internal market).

"After taking time to study it and a least one legal opinion on it, and going through the details, and also having conversations and messages back and forward to the Secretary of State, I am still of that opinion - that it doesn't address any of our seven tests.

"It is the old substance dressed up in a new package with a ribbon around it, but it hasn't actually changed, or addressed the fundamental issue of Northern Ireland trade being disrupted in our internal UK market."

The DUP is currently blocking devolution at Stormont in protest at the terms of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

While the party says the Windsor Framework has gone some way to address its concerns, it says some "fundamental problems" remain with the new accord.