New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar keen to restore NI power-sharing with Micheal Martin ‘crucial’ in role as Foreign Affairs Minister

Northern Ireland politicians will be working closely with outgoing Taoiseach Micheal Martin as he replaces Simon Coveney as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the announcement in the Dáil shortly after 5pm this evening.

There are 18 government departments, or departments of state.

The new ranks of junior ministers will be announced next week – most likely on Tuesday.

As part of the reshuffle Mr Martin takes Foreign Affairs, while Mr Coveney moves to the department of Enterprise.

Mr Varadkar told a special sitting of the Dail the Irish Government must work to establish powersharing at Stormont.

"Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, an historic agreement that brought peace to our island and gave hope to people who were living in constant uncertainty and fear," Mr Varadkar said.

"In recent years, various things - some foreseen, some not - have weakened relationships crucial to the maintenance and strengthening of that peace.

"The efforts of the Tanaiste as Minister for Foreign Affairs will be crucial to this work, and it is something that I will also share responsibility for in the weeks and months ahead," Mr Varadkar said.

"We must work together to re-establish the Good Friday Agreement institutions in the north.

"We must set aside our differences, forgive past mistakes on all sides, and seek a new beginning in a new spirit of friendship and understanding."

NI Secretary Chris Heaton Harris was among well-wishers, he said: “Best wishes to Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin TD as they become Ireland’s Taoiseach & Tánaiste, and to Simon Coveney in his new position at the Department of Enterprise

“The UK & Ireland’s close bilateral relationship is so valuable, especially as work is done to ensure NI reaches its potential.”

While UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “I wish Micheal Martin the very best in the future and thank him for his respectful engagements.

“I also look forward to building good relationships with Leo Varadkar in the coming weeks and months.

“Engagement works, we need more not less. #UlsterUnionist”