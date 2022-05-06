Newry and Armagh: ‘We’re read to work’, says Conor Murphy as SF dominates

There was never any doubt that Sinn Fein would return three seats in Newry and Armagh. The question was always going to be who would pick up the final two.

Conor Murphy romped home on the first count with 9,847 votes, 32 over the 9,815 quota.

Party colleague Cathal Boylan secured 9,843, and the two were cheered back into their Assembly seats by supporters.

Liz Kimmins, meanwhile, was elected before the night was out.

As the count got under way in Magherafelt’s Meadowbank Leisure Centre, the TUV’s Keith Ratcliffe was quietly confident he would take a seat from the DUP’s William Irwin.

Ultimately, it was not to be, as Irwin took the fourth seat .

Three candidates — Alliance’s Jackie Coade, the SDLP’s Justin McNulty and independent Gavin Malone — battled it out for the final seat. The SDLP’s McNulty eventually took it.

The dogfight had continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening after Murphy and Boyland claimed early victories.

The rest of the field rode a rollercoaster of emotions as the results came in and one nosed into the lead and then fell behind.

Mr Malone was eliminated in the early evening, and Mr McNulty was quietly confident that he would keep the seat from Ms Coade as night fell.

Mr Murphy said his win and his party’s surge showed “unionism didn’t have the power to do what it wants”.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, hugely gratifying to be elected,” he added.

“You go in front of the electorate all the time, and to get their support... it’s a big, big challenge in any of these constituencies to hold three seats out of five.

“You need very significant support from the electorate, and we are very grateful to the people of Newry and Armagh.”

Mr Murphy, whose party election motto was ‘Time for Change’ outlined the change that was coming.

“There is a lot of change that can happen, but firstly, the political landscape is changing, and I hope that the unionist parties will catch up with that,” he said.

“We can’t live in a situation where the only thing that unionism can do is frustrate. It hasn’t got the power now to do what it wants.

“That’s what power-sharing is about. None of us have absolute power.

"We have to work together. We did demonstrate that during the pandemic, and we need to get back to demonstrating that there are no vetoes for people.

“There is cooperation and collaboration in the interests of all the people that we serve.

“We’ll be at Stormont on Monday. We want to work with other parties.”