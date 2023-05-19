Newry, Mourne and Down: Sinn Fein councillor outlines three priorities for new term

It was a long wait for the first councillors to be elected in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, with the first seats not filled until 6.30pm on Friday evening.

While other councils were electing councillors from morning and early afternoon, at Newry Leisure Centre it was a waiting game.

Turnout was running at 65.79% with 14,957 votes polled from an electorate of 22,734.

In what was once an SDLP stronghold, Sinn Fein were making big gains.

The first results were not declared until 6.30pm, with Willie Clarke (Sinn Fein), Michael Rice (Sinn Fein) and Glyn Hanna (DUP) elected in The Mournes district electoral area. Later, Leanne McEvoy of Sinn Fein was elected in the area.

Stage two saw Selina Murphy (Sinn Fein) elected for the Crotlieve area.

In Slieve Gullion, Aoife Finnegan, Aine Quinn and Declan Murphy took three more seats for Sinn Fein. Oonagh Hanlon, another of the party’s candidates, was elected in the Downpatrick area.

On a strong day for Sinn Fein, there was support for the party’s candidates at Newry Leisure Centre as both Cathy Mason, a South Down MLA, and president Mary Lou McDonald attended the venue.

Mr Clarke was ‘thrilled’ to be elected again and said better community facilities were his focus in the time ahead.

"A new leisure centre with an indoor pool and also the refurbishment of the rockpool (in Newcastle), which is an outdoor sea water pool, and the regeneration of the harbour area - these would be the three main priorities," he said.

Mr Clarke said he spoke to voters in the areas of Glassdrumman and Annalong and people also outlined how they wanted ‘better road infrastructure’.