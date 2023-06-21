NI Affairs Committee says Hoare’s meeting with loyalist paramilitaries was ‘fact finding’ mission

Woman whose father was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries ‘disgusted’ by engagements

The Northern Ireland Affairs Commitee, of which Simon Hoare is the chair, has said the Tory MP’s recent visit to NI “was to fact find to inform House and Committee discussion on paramilitary activity and organised crime”.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the Conservative MP for North Dorset held talks on June 5 and 6 with members of the UVF and UDA, focused on the paramilitary groups “transitioning” from organised crime, and exploring what would be necessary for them to move to support the Windsor Framework.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has defended Simon Hoare’s decision to meet with such individuals, and confirmed that he facilitated the discussions.

While Former Aontú councillor Denise Mullen, who saw her father murdered by the Glenanne Gang in 1975, said she was “disgusted” at the news.

A spokesperson for the NI Affairs Committee has since stated: “The Chair’s visit to Northern Ireland was to fact find to inform House and Committee discussion on paramilitary activity and organised crime in Northern Ireland. The visit was not an attempt to represent the Committee or communicate its views.”

However, Mr Hoare previously told the Belfast Telegraph that he “wasn’t reporting back to anybody”, adding that he was “there in a purely personal capacity”.

“I categorically refute the description of my private conversations as secret talks,” he added.

“I wasn’t there as an envoy sent by Number Ten or the Northern Ireland Office. I wasn’t there to negotiate or make an offer to loyalists.

“I am chairman of a select committee. I have no power. This was a listening engagement.”

On Wednesday morning, Mr Bryson stated that the engagements were “all with legitimate and constituted community groups”.

While Mr Bryson did not respond to repeated attempts by the Belfast Telegraph to contact him after the newspaper broke the exclusive story, he posted a statement to his social media, in which he said he “facilitated a range of private engagements for Mr Hoare, who had sought to obtain a greater understanding of of grassroots unionist and loyalist feeling”.

Mr Bryson continued: “These engagements were NOT about being persuaded to accept the Protocol, in fact (among other things) quite the reverse – it was about why it will never be tolerated and Mr Hoare hearing that message.

"Mr Hoare was not aware of the identity of the attendees at any of the meetings in advance. These engagements were all with legitimate and constituted community groups.”

The Donaghadee native said he will continue to engage with Mr Hoare, adding: “We won’t agree on much politically, but we will keep talking and arguing out the points”.

"Malicious leaks designed to derail difficult but positive engagement won’t have the desired effect,” he noted.

Denise Mullen, a former councillor who lost her Mid Ulster seat in last month’s local election, was just three-years-old when she witnessed the brutal shooting of her father, Denis.

She told the BBC’s Stephen Nolan show that she was “disgusted” a British MP had met up with loyalist gangsters.

"It’s wrong,” she said.

"Are the PSNI going to get involved now with this Conservative guy coming over and meeting the UVF?

"Would he like to come and meet me? Would he like to come and meet my mother, who at 80 years of age, for the last 20 years has been sitting there almost numb now?

"All that she can talk about is reliving that night my father was shot. I’d like him to come and visit me,” she said.

Sources said senior UDA and UVF men took part in some of the meetings as “representatives of community organisations”.

Mr Hoare has also said he would be willing in future to also meet dissident republicans, including the New IRA and its political wing, Saoradh.

There has been widespread political backlash against Mr Hoare for the meetings.

Nationalist commentator and columnist, Chris Donnelly, accused the British government of continuing “to indulge still active and illegal loyalist gangs 25 years post-Good Friday Agreement”.