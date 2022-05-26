NI Assembly due to meet next week in attempt to elect Speakers and First and deputy First Ministers

The NI Assembly are now due to meet at Stormont on Monday, although attempts to elect a Speaker currently seem destined to be thwarted.

The Northern Ireland Executive is set to meet next week for the first time in almost a month in an attempt to elect Speakers and the First and deputy First Minister.

The 90 recently elected MLAs last met on Friday, May 13, to sign into the Assembly, amid confirmation from the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that his party would not be nominating a Speaker.

The parties nominated Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt and SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone to stand as Speakers, however, the DUP said they would not agree to the nominations.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, one of the candidates for Speaker, was not elected in the cross-community vote.

Outgoing Speaker Alex Maskey released a letter Thursday stating that – having received “a valid notice” from 30 members – the Executive will meet on Monday at 12pm with one of the purposes being the election of a Speaker and deputy Speakers.

However, the DUP position has not changed, with the party refusing to agree to the nomination of a Speaker until changes are made to the NI Protocol.

The letter from Mr Maskey read: “The purpose of the sitting is to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers, to appoint a First Minister and deputy First Minister and to debate the following motion: "That this Assembly supports the urgent appointment of Executive Ministers; calls for the formation of an Executive without further delay to ensure the democratic outcome of the election is respected; and further calls for immediate action to be taken by an incoming Executive to address the issues pressing down on the public, including, the cost of living crisis, the challenges in our health system and other fundamental issues which demand immediate government attention."

It added: “If the Assembly is unable to elect a Speaker and deputy Speakers, it cannot proceed to do any of the other business including the appointment of a First and deputy First Minister and the debate on the motion.”