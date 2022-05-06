NI Assembly election: BBC and UTV battle it out for ratings as politicians fight for seats

It’s testament to the media commentary and coverage of the Northern Ireland 2022 Assembly election that voters across the water have been tuning in to see what was unfolding here on results day.

The drama and history-making outcomes expected from the election meant Northern Ireland was a major talking point on social media, with viewers and listeners — both local and not — checking out the rolling coverage across multiple platforms.

One woman in England, who expressed an interest in Northern Ireland politics, posted that she was recording all the election programmes from BBC NI to binge-watch later, while a Twitter user in Scotland, frustrated at the lack of live reporting there, was advised to switch on to BBC NI instead.

While the battle for seats was taking place in count centres across Northern Ireland, BBC NI and UTV were going head-to-head in a bid to win the ratings war.

In the safe hands of veteran election anchors — Mark Carruthers for BBC NI and Paul Clark for UTV — the in-studio presentation was confident and slick.

The interior design of the BBC studio was a mix of blue backdrops and blue sofas in the ‘number-crunching’ area — a shade that is reported to have a relaxed, calming quality.

Carruthers was joined at the main desk by political editor Enda McClafferty, commentators Jon Tonge and Brendan Mulgrew and a selection of cross-party politicians including Claire Hanna, Michelle Gildernew, John Finucane, Gavin Robinson and Danny Kennedy, who compared the election to the French Revolution as some candidates waited for the guillotine to fall.

Sara Girvan supervised the expert analysis of the results with political commentators Nicholas Whyte and David McCann, who provided fun facts alongside his analysis.

Mark Simpson ably handled the latest, hi-tech graphics to explain the results as they came in, while presenters Tara Mills, Richard Morgan and Stephen Walker provided the analysis from the count centres.

Radio Ulster’s Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett live-streamed throughout the day, with William Crawley, Joel Taggart and Catherine Morrison live at the three count centres, with a team of political pundits and journalists.

Radio Foyle’s Election Special was presented by Elaine McGee, Richard O’Reilly and David Hunter, providing up-to-the-minute results and analysis from across Northern Ireland.

A key phrase in both studio and count centres was “early days”, with journalists repeatedly stressing that this was a developing story with more drama to come.

UTV, meanwhile, offered up its biggest election coverage since the Assembly was formed.

Its blue-and-grey studio used a huge graphic of Stormont as its backdrop, with political editor Tracey Magee joining Clark at the top table, alongside commentary stalwarts Professors Deirdre Heenan and Peter Shirlow.

The Election Special panellists were frequently joined by a line-up of academic and political experts, including Alex Kane and Belfast Telegraph journalists Allison Morris, Suzanne Breen and Sam McBride.

Online, UTV’s platforms also provided the latest coverage, with the website and social media platforms dedicated to the results and updates from the teams around the constituencies.