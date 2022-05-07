NI Assembly election: Behind the scenes gremlins as reporters tried to share breaking news

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2022 Counting begins at three count centres for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election 2022. Ballot boxes are opened at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

What many journalists were left facing at the election counts on Friday and Saturday.

While the majority of Northern Ireland keeps up with elections results through a variety of screens and digital outlets, the public tend not to realise what’s going on behind the scenes of bringing everyone breaking Assembly news.

In a nutshell, for the Magherafelt count centre – it’s bad internet connection, poor communication and a lot of caffeine (which was then cruelly stripped away after 4pm on Saturday evening).

Meadowbank Sports Arena hosted seven of the counts – more than the other two centres of Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre and Jordanstown – but from the get go there were major issues.

Given that the age of 24-hour news cycles are dominated by social media updates, over a hundred journalists were perturbed – to say the least – when they arrived early Friday afternoon to essentially non-existent WiFi, accompanied by fairly bad phone data service.

We all set up camp, ready for the war of information overload ahead of us, but as reporters gathered in their herds round tables and extension leads, no one could connect to Mid Ulster Council’s “600 free hours of WiFi”.

Videographers were forced to film their footage, then run to their vehicles in the car park to frantically edit and upload the clips, because the data was stronger just a few metres away from the centre.

While many media spectators were expecting some convenient screens to showcase different results as they came in, a poignant photo of one of the screens truly summed up the last 48 hours, as it simply displayed the words – “no signal”.

While information was announced via a microphone, the sound quality was fairly lacklustre and hard to hear too.

Persevering on, our next saving grace was the copies of printed election results available from the media information point, but Friday night saw further disaster strike when the printer broke, meaning Fermanagh-South Tyrone’s third stage results were just left in the lurch for many until Saturday morning, as when they were eventually printed off, they weren’t even handed out.

One thing has to be said, the staff certainly have not been to blame, and they too fell victim to poor pre-organising, as many media helpers had to frantically run round the hall (which didn’t have a designated media area) to keep us all up-to-date.

The only thing keeping everyone going was the overpriced small polystyrene cups of coffee and tea (at £2 each), and £8 plates of chicken curry from the upstairs canteen, but alas, that too ended at an unusually early hour on Saturday afternoon.

Perhaps it was because the majority of constituencies had completed their counts by then, but those covering Fermanagh-South Tyrone, East Londonderry and Foyle felt more than a little scuppered.

Some reporters and political party team members even complained about the lack of toilets (and the lack of soap within them), with five cubicles available for the hundreds of women bunched into the hall.

A major talking point from this count centre was also the catastrophe of centralising many counts in Mid Ulster, with those from farther rural regions having to travel particularly long distances.

Those from Fermanagh travelled the greatest distance, for between an hour and a half to two hours in some cases, while attendees from West Tyrone and Foyle took around an hour or just over to arrive in Magherafelt.

In previous years, these areas would have had counts more locally in Omagh leisure centre and Foyle Arena, but gathering all counts in Meadowbank for 2022 appeared to be for cost-cutting reasons.

Some have questioned – where did the extra money then go?

A lot of us are hoping that in five years’ time, it will go towards better internet and a food van or two.