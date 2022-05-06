NI Assembly election: Jordanstown count branded ‘haphazard and amateurish’ as technical gremlins hit

No matter how well organised an election count is, there are always a few gremlins in the system.

Like so many times in the past, WiFi in the count centres left much to be desired.

Media arriving at the Belfast count found there were no power banks for equipment, nor WiFi available.

Power was switched on about an hour later.

It’s unclear if WiFi ever was available in the Belfast or Magherafelt centres, or whether it was just so bad as to be unusable.

Other technical gremlins included printers in the Jordanstown count not working.

It meant results being printed out elsewhere, and transported in.

It felt, according to one count veteran, “a bit haphazard and amateurish”.

The 15 to 20 minute delay between the announcement of a candidate’s election, and the actual detail of the transfers and eliminations appearing left those hungry for information frustrated.

And on the topic of hunger, in Belfast a solitary food van saw staff and party members form a long line outside the Titanic centre in the rain.

Reports suggested two food vans had been booked, but only one turned up.

However, a second food vendor appeared later, much to the delight of those queuing under the umbrellas.