NI Assembly Election: Party leaders make their last pleas to voters before polling day

The Belfast Telegraph invited the leaders of the eight Stormont parties to provide an eve-of-poll message to voters ahead of the Assembly election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

This election is a choice between real action on issues that matter to people or a divisive border poll plan that Sinn Fein have tried to play down, but which has now come to the fore.

A choice between the DUP, who have a record of standing up for Northern Ireland and delivering more for health, education and investment, and those parties that would let Sinn Fein away with their plans for a divisive border poll plan.

At this election we have campaigned for support for our five–point plan which will:

deliver 30 hours of free childcare per week and help working families with the cost-of-living crisis

fix our National Health Service by investing another one billion pounds and training more GPs

grow our economy

remove the Irish Sea border,

and keep our schools world-class

If you want real action to reduce the cost of living pressures, to fix our health system and to create more jobs then you need to vote for us so we can deliver for you.

Make no mistake — if Sinn Fein wins, their plan for a divisive border poll will be advanced.

On Thursday, you have a choice between the DUP’s policy plan to ease cost of living pressures or Sinn Fein’s plan for a divisive border poll.

Your vote will decide which plan Stormont adopts.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill. Picture by Liam McBurney

This is a moment of history, a moment for real change.

On Thursday you have the opportunity to vote in this historic election which will shape our society for the next generation.

Your vote will help decide which party leads the agenda for change in the Executive.

I am ready to be a First Minister for all to lead this change.

Sinn Fein is committed to making politics work through co-operation and delivery in this new Assembly, and on day one after this election Sinn Fein will be ready to form an Executive and get down to business.

We will tackle the cost-of-living crisis, put money in the pockets of workers and families and put an additional £1billion over the next three years to reduce waiting lists and support the health service.

It means providing our children with a modern education, delivering 100,000 affordable homes, making our communities safer, and creating good jobs so the next generation has a future here.

Our MLAs will deliver right across the whole community, for everyone. Our focus will be on our common ground.

On Thursday, you can elect a First Minister for All by voting Sinn Fein.

UUP leader Doug Beattie

Doug Beattie. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Northern Ireland is entering a new era. As Ulster Unionists, we are offering a confident, positive, pro-union alternative that will work for everyone. The Ulster Unionist Party is focused on the future and creating a Union of People in Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

The protocol is a bad deal for Northern Ireland and needs to be replaced. It is a political problem which requires a political solution.

Walking away from Stormont won’t solve it. The protocol needs to be replaced with a solution that works for everyone so that we can focus on rebuilding the NHS, boosting economic recovery and tackling the rising cost-of-living.

Politicians should not be abandoning their posts at this time.

In the last number of years the Ulster Unionist Party has demonstrated what competent, principled and cohesive leadership can achieve in our stewardship of the health department under Robin Swann.

With your votes we can do more. Robin Swann will be able to finish the job he has started. We can bring that type of leadership to more departments and vitally, we could lead Northern Ireland.

If you want change, vote for it. On Thursday vote Ulster Unionist.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood

On Thursday people have an unmissable opportunity to vote for change.

There’s no one who can honestly reflect on the state of our health service, on soaring energy, food and fuel bills or on the prospects for our young people and say that the last five years have made their lives better.

That’s why it is so important to come out on Thursday, vote for change and transfer for change.

Other parties want this election to be about their position at Stormont.

By contrast, every SDLP candidate is prioritising getting urgent support to you and your family to help with the crisis in household bills.

When you go to your polling station in the morning or when you finish work, think carefully about whether the candidate you’re voting for will put their party first or will put people first.

In every constituency, I can guarantee you that the SDLP candidate will fight for you.

In constituencies across Northern Ireland, the last seats are likely to be straight fights between the DUP and your local SDLP candidate.

If you want a better Assembly, new MLAs who will stand up for you and candidates who put people first, come out and vote SDLP.

Alliance leader Naomi Long

Naomi Long

Thursday is people’s chance to make history by electing more Alliance MLAs than ever before, while sending a message about what type of society they want to see.

2019 proved if enough people vote Alliance in any constituency, they will get an Alliance representative.

People are sick of the chaos and gridlock from the largest parties. Alliance knows people just want solutions and that’s what we’re trying to bring.

It’s no longer good enough to simply wrap yourself in a flag instead of discussing solutions to issues such as the cost-of-living, the broken health service or the climate crisis.

Alliance has delivered much in a shortened mandate, from five pieces of legislation in the Department of Justice, to Bills on integrated education and fair employment for teachers. Think what we could do with more Alliance MLAs in a full term.

If people want to send a message — about their desire for a politics which delivers, about backing a party who will get on with governing alongside others and about a progressive Northern Ireland where everyone is treated equally — then Alliance is the party to back.

People have the chance to make history on Thursday. If they vote Alliance #1, then together, we can do it.

TUV leader Jim Allister

Jim Allister

You know where you stand with TUV.

On the protocol, TUV recognised the danger from day one. While others implemented it and built the disastrous Poots’ posts, TUV fought it in Stormont and in the courts.

TUV’s unequivocal stand on the protocol feeds into the second theme coming across on the doorsteps — the lack of leadership within unionism.

The ever-shifting position of the DUP and UUP has left many looking for the strong leadership which is so badly needed to face down aggressive Irish republicanism.

The unionist electorate require a clear answer on whether unionism would nominate a deputy to Michelle O’Neill. TUV will not be Sinn Fein’s bridesmaid, will the DUP and UUP oblige?

I often hear people say that they appreciate my stand and now they have the opportunity to strengthen my hand and to strengthen unionism’s hand by voting TUV #1 on election day.

Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey

Clare Bailey

Tomorrow voters across Northern Ireland will have the opportunity to use their vote to make change happen.

Greens have proven that we can deliver — securing the passage of Northern Ireland’s first laws to tackle the climate crisis, as well as bills to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and women accessing family planning services.

As the traditional parties focus on creating crisis, the Green Party NI is committed to tackling the cost-of-living crisis by restoring the Universal Credit uplift, raising the minimum wage, and introducing rent controls.

It’s time to allocate the £300m of emergency funding the Executive has been sitting on whilst people struggle to pay their bills.

Longer term, we have a plan to deliver an economic recovery with a Green New Deal for Northern Ireland, increasing investment in renewables to create well-paid green jobs, drive down energy prices and cut emissions to meet our net-zero targets.

The people of Northern Ireland need politicians who are willing to do the job they were elected to do.

The Green Party NI is committed to moving beyond the traditional politics of division, and delivering on the issues that matter to you. It’s time to vote Green #1.

People Before Profit leader Gerry Carroll

Gerry Carroll

This is not a normal election.

Prices are spiralling out of control and Stormont has no answers. Our NHS is struggling to cope, our climate is in crisis and everywhere we look we face runaway inequality.

While ordinary people have sacrificed a great deal over the past year, the rich have drastically increased their wealth.

The five Executive parties are way out of touch, they have spent years protecting the rich, while the vast majority of people face an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

We desperately need an alternative to the big parties, as another five years of the same parties just won’t cut it.

Now is the time to use your vote to send a message to the politicians.

The way to do that on Thursday is to vote People Before Profit.

If elected, we pledge to fight tooth and nail for action on the cost of living, to hold the big parties to account for their failings and to raise the demands of working people in the Assembly.

A vote for People Before Profit is a vote for a new, principled anti-sectarian socialist politics.