NI budget branded ‘absolutely brutal’ as plans reveal Department of Health to receive £7.3 billion

When local ministers left office last year amid a political row over post-Brexit trade, Stormont was facing an approximate £600 million black hole. — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Stormont budget announced by NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been branded as “absolutely brutal”.

Mr Heaton-Harris outlined his plans to address a near £300m overspend in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

The financial details for the new budget, including department funding, were laid out in a written ministerial statement.

They include plans for “flexibility” on the repayment of a near £300 million overspend from the previous Budget in 2022.

However, the figures have been called “absolutely brutal” by Alliance finance spokesperson and MLA Andrew Muir.

“This is an absolutely brutal budget for Northern Ireland, which will bring significant damage to our public services and our ability to develop our economy,” he said.

Among the figures announced today, is £7.3 billion allocated to the Department of Health, while education will receive £2.6 billion in funding.

The Department of Justice is provided with £1.2 billion, while Economy receives £772 million in funding which includes £1.1 million for the Public Service Obligation route from City of Derry Airport to London.

In addition to the department allocations, Mr Heaton-Harris said he would work with the HM Treasury to address the overspend of £297 million, which will now be repaid across two years from 2024 to 2025.

However, the repayment plan means Northern Ireland will not recoup Barnett consequentials, instead funding will go towards the payment of the near £300 million.

Barnett consequentials refers to the method in which the way the UK Government ensures that a share of additional funding is allocated to the devolved nations.

“Despite the progress that has been made with the Windsor Framework it is with considerable disappointment that I find it is necessary for me to once again step in and set a Budget for Northern Ireland for 2023-24,” the Northern Ireland Secretary said opening the ministerial statement.

"The challenging budget position means that Northern Ireland departments need clarity on their budget allocations now to deliver a balanced budget. I will bring forward a Budget Bill in due course.”

“However, difficult decisions remain in order to live within the funding available,” he added.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due to address party leaders at a roundtable meeting at Hillsborough Castle later this evening.

He previously said he would regret having to set the Budget for Northern Ireland insisting its the role of elected representatives.

Mr Muir said the “inevitable deep cuts” as a result of the Budget cannot be reversed and will cause “irreparable harm.”

“Policies and programmes focusing on prevention and early intervention are particularly under threat. This simply stores up even greater challenges in the future,” he added.

“While most Departments may roughly be similar to last year in cash terms, this does not account for inflationary and pay pressures or other inescapable requirements.”

He closed by saying Northern Ireland “urgently need a devolved Executive” adding the situation is “untenable."

Also in the ministerial statement, the Northern Ireland Secretary included changes to the time period in which Northern Ireland’s civil servants can make decisions.

The current time period of departmental functions was due to expire in June.

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said they welcome the Budget being set alongside the flexibility of the repayment.

“NI Chamber welcomes that a budget has been set at the beginning of the financial year. It is also welcome that some flexibility has been secured on the overspend from last year,” said their Chief Executive, Ann McGregor.

"However, even with that flexibility, this budget will pose significant difficulties for our economy both now and in the future.

“While we await details on how senior officials will implement the budget, it serves as a timely reminder that we need a functioning Executive up and running to agree priorities and take difficult decisions.

"Not only should the budget place a razor like focus on how the Executive raises and spends money, it should also accelerate the debate on how Stormont is funded from Westminster for the next decade and beyond.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist Ulster University Business School also said the Budget presents “challenges”.

“Unsurprisingly, (the Budget) presents a challenge for the NI Departments which will be very tough," he said.

“Perhaps more surprisingly, the UK authorities have moved on the issue of how long NI will get to repay the £297m which was ‘borrowed’ in the 2022-23.

"Previously, that advance from the Treasury’s Reserve was to be repaid in its entirety in this financial year. That would have implied very large spending cuts in this year. Now, two years are being allowed which will be welcomed by many.

"There is a sense of the least worst option about all of this. However, it would be naïve to ignore the possible downside.”