NI budget: Business, schools and health leaders express concerns

Groups representing businesses, schools and doctors have expressed serious concerns about the inevitable impact of the Secretary of State’s budget.

The top civil servant at the Department of Finance has promised to “plot the least harmful course” when it comes to making the difficult decisions now required.

Permanent Secretary Neil Gibson conceded it will be challenging to manage available resources, but welcomed the £297m overspend repayment being spread out, which has put decision makers in a “better starting position” than initially feared.

It had been anticipated this would have been deducted from this year’s budget. But Mr Heaton-Harris said money would be drawn back in a different way, with the potential for it to be spread over two years.

However, NI policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses Alan Lowry said the alternative payment arrangements through the redirection of ‘Barnett consequentials’ — money that comes to Northern Ireland in proportion to what England gets for new projects — will cause serious concern.

“The budget may have been designed to put pressure on the political parties to re-establish the devolved institutions, but if so, it is a very blunt instrument to achieve a political objective,” he said. “Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and lack of support for them will leave many disappointed.”

Mr Lowry said businesses here deserve the same support as counterparts in England and Wales where retail, hospitality and leisure firms receive a 75% rates discount.

“However none has been forthcoming and if government is serious about boosting our local economy then they need to back local businesses in the absence of the devolved institutions.

“Ultimately Northern Ireland needs political and fiscal stability.”

Meanwhile, Ulster University economist Dr Esmond Birney warned that while extending the repayment period avoids drastic cost cutting measures in the short term, it presents a long term predicament.

“Once again Stormont is being given special arrangements in order to navigate its financial difficulties,” he said. “There is every possibility that this experience will influence future behaviour, making future financial crises more likely. This is called the problem of moral hazard.”

Chief executive of NI Chamber of Commerce Ann McGregor said the flexibility does not eliminate “significant difficulties” for the economy which requires a functioning Executive.

“Not only should the budget place a razor-like focus on how the Executive raises and spends money, it should also accelerate the debate on how Stormont is funded from Westminster for the next decade and beyond,” she said.

The Department of Education has been allocated £2.57bn for the current financial year, down from £2.64bn.

The head of Controlled Schools Support Council (CCSC) warned that the critical financial pressures facing schools are more stark in NI compared to other parts of the UK.

Mark Baker expressed concerns that Mr Heaton-Harris “does not recognise that education is significantly underfunded” which impacts the lives of all children who are “undervalued” here.

“We note that Barnett consequentials are being withdrawn which results in education in NI missing out on any increase in funding for schools linked to the recent £2.3bn increase in England,” he added.

The NI director of the Royal College of Surgeons, Mark Taylor, said the Department of Health has received £500m less than it needs. “For those keen on reducing the waiting lists this is extremely disappointing,” he said.

“Coupled with sustained political uncertainty this is bad news for those who want to plan sustainably for the future.”