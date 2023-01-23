NI budget legislation to be rushed through Westminster in absence of Stormont executive

Legislation that will allow the government to pass a budget for Northern Ireland is to be fast-tracked at Westminster on Monday.

Stormont has been running in the absence of a proper budget since April due to the collapse of the executive. The budget sets the spending allowance for Stormont’s nine departments. The bill is expected to be rushed through the House of Commons, with support from a majority of MPs.

No budget was agreed when then-DUP First Minister Paul Givan stepped down last February.

The DUP has put forward some amendments to the budget but it will be Commons speaker Dr Lindsay Hoyle’s decision as to whether they are put forward for debate.

It is expected that some cuts will be made – NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has previously published drafts of the budget that said the Department of Education would need to make significant cuts.

Mr Heaton-Harris will not take part because he is currently on a five-day trip to the US to discuss investment and trade opportunities.

The government has previously said that if there is no executive to set the budget for 2023/24, then things like water charges could be introduced as a way of raising additional revenue.