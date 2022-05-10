NI cannot be left ‘high and dry’ by DUP refusal to form executive, says Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill

Northern Ireland people cannot be left "high and dry" by the DUP's refusal to form an executive, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It's after both Ms O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke to Mr Johnson on Tuesday morning.

Ms O'Neill, who is entitled to become Northern Ireland's first nationalist first minister after Thursday's election, said the DUP's actions were punishing workers and families.

The DUP said on Monday it will not nominate a deputy first minister unless concerns about the NI Protocol are resolved.

Power sharing requires the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share first and deputy first minister posts.

Sinn Fein is now the largest party in the Assembly, which is set to sit for the first time on Friday - but there will be no executive without the DUP's support.

Ministers will instead continue to run their respective departments, but no new decisions can be taken.

After his call with the prime minister, Sir Jeffrey said he would listen to any government plans to deal with the protocol in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, however, he warned "action must follow words".

He said the party would not nominate to the executive until there was "decisive action" on the issue.

Ms O'Neill said the DUP's actions said the public could not be a pawn in the British government's game of chicken with the EU.

"Time to form an executive now," she said in a social media post.

A Downing Street source told the BBC that the prime minister spent an hour on the phone to Northern Ireland's political leaders.

They added the government would act "responsibly" with regards to the protocol and its negotiations with the EU.