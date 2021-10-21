NI centenary church service told building equal and just future on island a ‘moral imperative’

Building an equal and just future on this island is a "moral imperative" we must fulfil, the congregation at a church service to mark the formation and centenary of Northern Ireland has been told.

The prayer service at St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh was organised by the four main churches to mark the formation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland in 1921.

It was attended by various dignitaries and political leaders, including First Minister Paul Givan, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, PM Boris Johnson, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Irish President Michael D Higgins turned down an invitation to the service, while the Queen had to cancel on doctor's advice.

Beginning the service, the Very Rev Shane Forster, the Dean of Armagh, commented on the Queen's non-attendance, paying tribute to her reconciliation work and encouraging peace on the island of Ireland.

"Our past has shaped us and scarred us. It has divided us and yet it has also on occasion brought us together. May we with a united voice commit ourselves to working together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope," he said.

"As we lament our failures, sorrows and pain, and recognise our wounded yet living history, may we with a united voice commit ourselves to work together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope for a light-filled, prosperous and peaceful future."

Scripture readings were given by Armagh school pupils, while a group of children sang 'We are the Future of Tomorrow', composed by Patsy Ford Simms. Three secondary school pupils also gave readings on their hopes for the future.

Lucy Addis told those in attendance: "My generation has only ever known peace and we should all inspire to learn more about our cultures. I hope we can focus on moving forward."

Linda Ervine and Sean Coll led the opening prayer in Irish, while Professor May Hannon-Fletcher and Robert Barfoot, who were both injured during the Troubles, also delivered prayers.

This was followed by words from four of the island of Ireland's church leaders. Rev Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said he looks back on what happened in 1921 with a "deep sense of loss and also sadness".

"Because for the past 100 years partition has polarised people on this island. It has institutionalised difference, and it remains a symbol of cultural, political and religious division between our communities," he said.

Rev Martin added he stands with others hopeful and committed to building a better future.

The Right Reverend Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said: "For now, I grieve the times when fear has held us back from building relationships with those with whom we differ. If we are to build a better future then we must recognise our own woundedness and our responsibility to care for the wounds of one another."

Very Reverend Dr Ivan Patterson, President of the Irish Council of Churches, reflected on his involvement in inter-church youth work, adding: "We have heard their voices clearly and powerfully today, we need to learn from their example. They are a generation who want to build peace, a generation who respect and care for this planet in solidarity with the poorest and most vulnerable here and around the world."

Finally, the Most Reverend John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, spoke of growing up in the late 50s and 60s in east Belfast.

"We obsessed about some things: especially borders. One way or another, we’re obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like," he said.

The sermon was delivered by the Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu, who was elected president of the Methodist Church in Ireland earlier this year. He began by speaking of St Patrick, highlighting that, although he was a slave here, "he returned to spend the rest of his life enabling the Irish to find an alternative way of living in solidarity one with the other”.

"Patrick had every reason to hate the Irish and seek for vengeance. But he didn’t. Instead, he forgave and was forgiven," he said.

Rev Yambasu said today is a marking point in the history of this island and society has come a long way, making efforts to build a better community.

"Born and raised in Sierra Leone, I speak as one whose people were bought, sold, and used for profit; whose continent was partitioned without any reference to or consultation with its inhabitants and owners; and whose colour is seen as sufficient excuse to ignore their equal humanity with others," he said.

"Consequently, I have spent the last 26 years on this island negotiating my acceptance as of equal value with Irish people…Brothers and sisters in Christ, building an equal and just future is costly – it is a moral imperative needing moral courage to fulfil.”

In finishing, he spoke of a story that journalist Greg Myre told about Nelson Mandela.

"He says that six times Mandela was offered conditional release from prison by the then apartheid government. Six times he refused. And one of the six times, he said this to his detainers, ‘I cherish my own freedom dearly, but I care even more for your freedom’," he said.

"Embracing different others is not about promoting oneself. It is about creating space for each other to flourish. It is not about assimilating them into ourselves.

"It is about recognising that there is something of us in the ones we embrace. It is not about ignoring justice. It is about creating space within ourselves for the perceived wrongdoer in hope of reconciliation.

"That is what grace is. It is choosing relationship over being right."