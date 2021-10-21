NI centenary event: Past shaped scarred and divided but also brought us together, Armagh congregation told

Boris Johnson and Simon Coveney in Armagh for cross-community service of reflection and hopeScroll down to see how the service unfolded

Those gathered at an event to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland heard how the past has shaped society, divided and left scars, but also helped bring people together.

The Service of Reflection and Hope in Armagh began with the ringing of the cathedral bell before the Dean of Armagh, Rev Shane Forster, sent his good wishes to the Queen, who was unable to attend.

Welcoming the congregation to the service, he said: "Our past has shaped us and scarred us, it has divided us. And, yet, it has also on occasion brought us together.

"As we lament our failures, sorrows and pain, and recognise our wounded yet living history, may we with a united voice commit ourselves to work together for the common good, in mutual respect and with shared hope for a light-filled, prosperous and peaceful future."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was in attendance at the service, along with Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan. The Irish Government sent two representatives, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Chief Whip Jack Chambers. And PM Boris Johnson was in attendance.

The service became the centre of a row last month after the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, declined an invitation to attend because he believed it was not politically neutral.

Sinn Fein did not attend the event while the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood represented his party.

About 150 people attended the service, including a number of schoolchildren.

The sermon was delivered by the president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Dr Sahr Yambasu. Originally from Sierra Leone, he is the first African-born leader of one of Ireland’s main churches.

The leaders of Ireland’s main churches delivered their personal reflections on the creation of Northern Ireland at the centenary service in Armagh.

Catholic Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin said: “I reflect as a church leader on the last 100 years.

“I have to face the difficult truth that perhaps we in the churches could have done more to deepen our understanding of each other and to bring healing and peace to our divided and wounded communities.”

David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said: “I grieve the times when fear has held us back from building relationships with those with whom we differ.

“If we are to build a better future, then we must recognise our own woundedness and our responsibility to care for the wounds of one another.”

The Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland, John McDowell, said: “We obsessed about some things, especially borders. One way or another, we’re obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like.

“But I am hopeful. Hopeful in a new generation who know that the big problems we’ve landed them with, especially climate change and economic inequality, can only be tackled together.

“I think there are already signs that the next generation will see the things that we obsessed about as secondary and place their priorities elsewhere.”

