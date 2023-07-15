NI communities want to take control back from Westminster, new poll reveals

A poll has revealed 80% of NI voters want local government to be given more control.

Eight in ten Northern Ireland voters feel local government should have more control over delivering services, a new poll has indicated.

The poll was carried out by the Effective Governance Forum (EGF), a new organisation campaigning for greater local control and indicated 80% of respondents wanted to hand more power to local government.

Three in five (61%) also said they would be more likely to vote in local elections if they felt their local council could make more decisions regarding their local area.

The poll backs up a new EGF report published today – The Effective Decentralisation of UK Government – which makes the case for a huge shift of power from the UK’s over-centralised, London-based administration to local government.

The Decentralisation report argued that local communities and their councils can solve local challenges better than central government and that local councils should run all major services including policing, health, education, economic affairs and transport.

It also indicated councils should have greater tax-raising power to deliver the services, which it said would benefit central government, freeing it up to concentrate on national issues like defence, border control, international trade and foreign and fiscal policy.

The report also argued that British democracy is enfeebled, with fewer people than ever voting in local elections. Disaffection and dissolution threaten to turn people away from democratic engagement leaving a dangerous power vacuum.

Report co-author Tim Knox said: “We see vibrant communities up and down the country delivering services that meet the needs of their city, town or village.

“But the Westminster and Whitehall machine is unable to fix the problems of Waterfoot, White Island Northern Ireland and Warrenpoint. It is a centralised system that avariciously hogs power and impersonally imposes solutions on distant communities, blind to their real needs.

“Westminster must let the people who know best take control of their own destinies.”

Mr Knox added that this would turbo-boost democracy.

“Our poll shows people want this and that they would be more likely to vote if they had it,” he said.

“Local political parties will be able to offer manifestos for real change in their communities. They will then live or die by the delivery of their promises. It will be direct and transparent.

“A movement is building. Politicians of all parties are beginning to see the light. Our poll shows people want change.

“It’s time to give power back to the people so they, with their local representatives, can take control of their own futures.”