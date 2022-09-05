NI Conservatives defend Liz Truss amid accusations of ‘class war’ over workers’ rights

There have been reports Ms Truss will scrap limit on 48-hour working week

The Chairman of the NI Conservatives has said he is supportive of plans to “turbo-charge” the UK economy while also protecting workers’ rights as trade unionists accused the Tory party of waging a “class war”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan programme Matthew Robinson insisted that it is a “balancing act” which will have to be managed by the incoming Prime Minister.

Patrick Mulholland from NIPSA said LIz Truss has been playing to the Tory gallery during the leadership campaign as it emerged that she may change workers’ rights including ending the 48-hour limit on the working week.

Working class people in the UK have some of the worst wage rates, annual leave and working conditions in the whole of Europe, the trade unionist said.

“To talk now about crushing down on them is really a slap in the face for all working class people,” he told the Nolan show.

“Presumably who she’s talking about are the nurses in our hospitals aren’t working long enough, classroom assistants in our schools aren’t working long enough, the people who’ve kept the economy going for two years through Covid aren’t working long enough.

“So it seems to be okay for the Tories to party in Westminster and have a good old time but everybody else should knock their pan in.”

He added that the Tories have to deal with some economic realities with millions of people working jobs where they don’t know how many hours they’re working from one week to the next.

“How far do the Tories want this to go? Do they want workers to have no rights at all. Do they want to end up in a situation where they treat everybody like dirt and walk on top of everybody’s faces.

“We have to say enough is enough. And we have to say every human being has the right to be treated in their workplace with dignity and respect.

“They have the right to work a reasonable number of hours. They have the right to receive good pay for that. They have the right to have a good standard of living and they have to know that their health and safety is taken seriously.

“And what is proposed here goes in the opposite direction. It’s a slap in the face.”

Chairman of the NI Conservatives, Matthew Robinson, said this government has “always been reasonable” and sought to sit down with union leaders.

He said Ms Truss plans to cut taxes for all working people.

Working hours is an issue between the employer and the employee, Mr Robinson said, and “Labour and Conservative governments have ensured some of the best working conditions in Europe.”

He continued: “With respect to your other caller I think it’s really quite, somewhat melodramatic.

“The government is looking at all options right now (for working hours) and we should wait and see whether it’s Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and I think it’s looking highly likely it will be Liz Truss.

“Let’s see what they bring on the table in terms of an emergency budget and reforms and proposals.”

Mr Robinson was in agreement with plans to turbo-charge the economy but said he was also supportive of workers’ rights.

“Like anything it’s a balance, yes on one hand, the government should ensure sensible working conditions.

“On the other hand we should afford business owners the ability to run their business. It is a balancing act but we should be careful not to jump ahead of ourselves,” he added.

The NI Conservative said he doesn’t think “we should be playing class warfare” because he is an advocate of a low-tax economy.

He expects to see an emergency budget to help people on lower incomes.

However, Mr Mulholland said the Financial Times reported Liz Truss’ proposal on tax cuts would mean those on the minimum wage would get £59 a year back in their tax.

"For those earning £100k, they would get a £1,000 back in their tax. Those figures give us the reality of the situation.

“Matthew has said he doesn't want to talk in terms of class war. Let’s be honest, there is a class war and the Tories have announced it and their class has been fighting it for the last 10-15 years – unfortunately the working class are on the receiving end of it.

"So we need to get real here, we need to say there is a class war and working class need to get involved in that war and they need to start fighting back. They need to defend their living standards, their right to a decent life, a bit of annual leave etc,” Mr Mulholland concluded.