NI Conservatives snub ex-chairman who stood down in row over protocol

The former chair of the Northern Ireland Conservative Party has been denied the chance to rejoin after quitting last year.

Alan Dunlop left last October over Boris Johnson and the government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He also took issue with what he saw as the negative approach taken by some local members.

Mr Dunlop said that after successfully reapplying for membership, his application was withdrawn after “a mesmerising bout of incompetence”.

He said local members of the party were against taking him back and had held a meeting on the matter, despite the national party performing “a U-turn on his membership”.

“They basically wanted me to wear sackcloth and ashes and apologise for my statements about the shambolic state of the local party, comments I made after I’d resigned,” he said.

The Belfast-born businessman, who served for five years as chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, added the matter would be referred to the membership committee at party HQ.

He explained: “I attempted to modernise the party and make it fit for purpose. I wanted to move from a situation where Northern Ireland was regarded as some far-flung outpost. I wanted the party to be more professional and to compete, and succeed, in all elections. I wanted London to throw its full weight behind what we were doing. All that has disappeared. There is no drive. No clear direction. No energy. The party locally is rudderless.

“I am saddened by this decision. But having my application accepted, then withdrawn and now left in the too-difficult political in-tray, sums up the chaotic state of a party that claims to be the natural party of government.”

The chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Matthew Robinson, said: “An internal process is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further, as Mr Dunlop is fully aware.

“As chairman, my immediate focus is on the incredible opportunity our members have to determine the future leadership of our country and party and the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.”

When he announced he was rejoining the Northern Ireland Conservatives last month, Mr Dunlop said he had missed the party and was “delighted to be back where I belong”.