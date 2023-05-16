NI council candidate gives birth days before election

Aontú candidate for the Derg area Leza Houston has given birth to a healthy baby boy and said she hopes to get back on the campaign trail ahead of Thursday’s election.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council candidate said she’s “delighted” to announce the birth of baby Bennett in recent days as she thanked the “amazing Community Ante-natal Team” in Strabane.

"I will still be contesting the election in two days’ time, and hope to get back to my campaign soon,” she added.

"The fact that I have given birth so close to the election will make for a great story for Bennett when he's older.”

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD welcomed the “most fantastic news” for all involved in this campaign.

"With politics there is always a lot of negativity, especially so close to the finish line, but this brilliant news reaching us, of the birth of baby Bennett, has put a smile on all Aontú faces across the island, and given us all a fantastic boost of happiness.

"In congratulating Leza and her family, I want to pay tribute to her hard work in this campaign. Leza Houston is a working student, currently studying Law in Ulster University.

"She lives in West Tyrone with her young family. Leza’s passion for human rights motivated her to get involved in politics.

"She is particularly passionate about children’s rights and improving her community for children in this area. I hope to see her elected in a few days’ time!"

Aontú selected Leza Houston to contest the Derg DEA, West Tyrone in the upcoming local election.

She is a working student, currently studying law in Ulster University. She lives in the Glebe with her five children.

Ms Houston said Aontú is a movement that is dedicated to the Human Right to life of everyone, the unity of Ireland and economic justice for all in society.

Speaking at the time she was selected, she added: “I believe in the traditional Republican vision that all the children of the nation should be cherished equally.”

Mrs Houston continued: "I am especially frustrated with what’s happening to my county of Tyrone. The cost of living crisis is hurting so many families.

"That people are going without food and heat while the political establishment are sitting on their hands in Stormont is not good enough.

"We are calling on MLAs to lose their salaries if they won't do their job. It would not be tolerated in any other walk of life.

"We are also calling for the end to the system where any one party can crash the Assembly over and over again or block the Assembly from functioning and we want to devolve economic power from London to Belfast so Stormont can actually help people here."