NI council committee votes to end discussion on extradition of Omagh bomber Liam Campbell

Full council to be asked to approve motion

A further call to halt the extradition of Liam Campbell - who was found guilty of the Omagh bombing in a civil court - has again failed during a committee meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, where members instead voted to end all further discussion on the matter.

Campbell is currently wanted by Lithuanian authorities for allegedly organising weapons smuggling in support of “terrorist grouping” the Real IRA between 2006 and 2007.

Independent Councillor Bernice Swift previously called on council to contact the relevant Irish departments to prevent the extradition under human rights while slamming the Lithuanian prison regime.

Without debate, a vote came in 23 to 14 in favour, with one abstention.

Those supporting included Sinn Fein, the SDLP and several independents, but the move sparked uproar.

Within hours the SDLP publicly reversed its decision after party leader Colm Eastwood MP intervened.

On reaching full council in July, the matter was instead referred back to the Policy and Resources Committee, held on Wednesday night.

Councillor Swift repeated her proposal and added more, telling members: “I was asked by the family campaign to use my good offices to stop this extradition on human rights grounds.

"Whilst disappointed the original vote was alarmingly not upheld, I caution against any destruction of upholding human rights.”

Criticising the “overt distraction played out by unionists and supported by the hierarchy of the SDLP” she warned against “choosing just to support the people we happen to like".

She continued: “How the SDLP support Liam Campbell’s human rights on one night and subsequently, under political pressure overturn their honourable position, and now choose who is entitled to human rights and who isn’t.

"Demeaning and demonising any individual is not acceptable.”

Councillor Swift advised she is corresponding with the Lithuanian embassies in both Ireland and England after they responded to her concerns

“They stated they have wonderful human rights, which is categorically wrong. Lithuania is not human rights compliant.

"It’s a country Liam Campbell has never even set foot in. We need clear condemnation. Silence is no longer optional. Prisoners are subject to appalling conditions.”

Along with urgent meetings with the relevant Irish justice authorities Councillor Swift called for contact with the Lithuanian embassies to hear from a delegation. She also asked for Amnesty International to be invited to address the council on human rights.

Seconding, Independent Councillor Eamon Keenan said: “This is clear and human rights-based. I’m disappointed it got diverted from the issue.”

In a counter-proposal, Councillor Chris Smyth, Ulster Unionist, called for the council to cease engagement in the campaign, "because I don’t believe it’s in the interests of victims to be further retraumatised".

Democratic Unionist Deborah Erskine seconded, adding: “There are human rights of the people who were killed in Omagh that day.”

Sinn Fein’s Councillor Barry McElduff suggested an amendment calling on the Irish Government to protect Campbell’s human rights.

“We state our total, unequivocal condemnation of the Omagh Bomb and reiterate our ongoing sympathy, solidarity and resolve to ensure those who carried it out should face the full judicial process," he said.

Seconding, Independent Councillor Josephine Deehan contended some members “seem determined not to listen".

"It is not reasonable to attempt to equate support for an individual’s human rights to support for the perpetrators of the Omagh Bombing. That is disingenuous and untrue. Every elected member has a responsibility to ensure distinction is clearly made.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Bert Wilson challenged Councillor Swift for “picking and choosing human rights".

"What about the rights of Jean McConville and Paul Quinn?” he added.

Councillor Errol Thompson, Democratic Unionist said: “It’s well documented what the people of Omagh suffered that day and have been retraumatised since. We stand with them and make no apology for that.”

The SDLP’s Councillor Paul Blake pointed out the council had no position in an international extradition process.

"We were not pressured by anybody to change. This was a moral decision. The SDLP has always stood with the victims of the Omagh bomb," he said.

Rejecting the amendment, Councillor Swift took exception to remarks around re-traumatising individuals.

"The people who ran to the media are guilty of that," she said.

"I have genuine empathy for all victims of the Troubles. I most definitely did not correlate this proposal with the tragedy of the Omagh bomb.”

However, her proposal collapsed at the vote which came in at 19 to two against, with 17 abstentions.

Councillor Smyth’s proposal was successful with the same voting pattern in favour, which will now go to full council for ratification.

Although unconnected to the extradition proceedings, Campbell was found liable in a civil court for the Omagh bomb in August 1998, which claimed the lives of 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins and injured 220 others.